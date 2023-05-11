Alation Appoints Jill Woodworth as Chief Financial Officer and David Chao as Chief Marketing Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has announced the appointment of Jill Woodworth as Chief Financial Officer and David Chao as Chief Marketing Officer. The executive hires will build on the company’s momentum and growing customer base, which includes more than 35% of Fortune 100 companies. Woodworth and Chao will play critical roles in scaling Alation’s global growth following recent office openings in Chennai and London to meet the surging demand for data intelligence .



Jill Woodworth boasts nearly 30 years of experience in finance and investment banking. She previously served as CFO of Peloton , where she oversaw global finance operations and guided the company through its IPO. Before Peloton, Jill was Managing Director at JP Morgan, advising companies on M&A, financings, and IPOs.

David Chao brings more than 15 years of experience developing and scaling go-to-market strategies for B2B enterprise SaaS companies. He most recently served as VP of Marketing at Datadog , which he joined after the company’s acquisition of Sqreen. Prior to Sqreen, David was the VP and Head of Product Marketing at MuleSoft, where he played a critical role in driving the company's growth, leading to its successful IPO in 2017 and subsequent acquisition by Salesforce in 2018.

“We continue to rapidly expand across the globe,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation. “Jill and David bring decades of experience that will enable us to scale thoughtfully and efficiently. They’re both great leaders, and I’m excited to work with them to build Alation in this next phase.”

“Alation embodies everything I was looking for in my next opportunity: smart and driven people, a product I believe in, and the opportunity to build an enduring company,” said Jill Woodworth , CFO of Alation. “Alation's data intelligence platform is essential for any company that wants to drive efficiency, make decisions based on data, and build a strong data culture . I look forward to bringing what I’ve learned in my career – particularly scaling high-growth companies – and applying it at Alation.”

“Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform is the foundation of the modern data stack ,” said David Chao , CMO at Alation. “I’m excited to join a company that is helping business leaders find, understand, and trust the information they need to make data-driven decisions.”

In parallel to these appointments, Alation has opened new offices in London, UK, and Chennai, India. These new offices reflect continued investment to support growing demand. Alation’s new Chennai office, located on the 20th floor of the World Trade Center, will host more than 160 employees from across engineering, product, finance, and HR teams.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , and data governance . More than 450 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com .



