Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.V., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and businesses across West Virginia, including Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont, and Bridgeport now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s award-winning 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers’ pockets.



Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.

“Verizon’s expansion into more rural markets across West Virginia will bring enhanced connectivity across our great state,” said West Virginia Senate President and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair. “Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout West Virginia will mean even greater benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors in West Virginia.”

“Verizon is widely known for having an extremely reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in West Virginia,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont and Bridgeport and beyond, and we will not slow down.”

Network enhancements in West Virginia

These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple West Virginia markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service in West Virginia will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Get the most of our 5G Ultra Wideband

For customers in West Virginia, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Customers will also want to be on one of Verizon’s latest plans. To sign up for premium 5G Unlimited plans – 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More – customers can visit a store, use the My Verizon app or go to verizon.com/plans/unlimited . Or if customers are looking for a great value and access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network, they can review Verizon’s 5G Start or the brand new Welcome Unlimited plan. Plans for business include the Business Unlimited Plus Data Device and the Business Unlimited Pro Data Device. Business customers can shop for plans at verizon.com/business/plans .

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in West Virginia will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

