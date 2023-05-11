CareCloud CEO Hadi Chaudhry Named Finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award

SOMERSET, N.J., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that the company’s president and chief executive officer, A. Hadi Chaudhry, has been named a finalist for Ernst & Young's (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award. This prestigious award program recognizes transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.



For more than 20 years, CareCloud has been a trailblazer in revolutionizing the revenue cycle for medical practices, prioritizing patient care in the process. Through the leadership of Chaudhry and the rest of the company's executive team, CareCloud, headquartered in New Jersey with a global workforce, has transformed the way medical practices operate. Chaudhry's journey with the company began in 2002 as an information technology manager, and he rose through the ranks to become president in 2018 and CEO in 2021. He and his team have been the driving force behind CareCloud's growth and innovation, leading to a better healthcare industry for both providers and patients.

"I'm deeply honored to have been named a finalist for EY’s prestigious award," said Chaudhry. "My success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the entire CareCloud team around the globe. Their unwavering commitment to upholding our core values and delivering exceptional service to our clients has established our company as a highly successful and respected healthcare technology leader. I'm immensely proud of our team's exceptional efforts, which have positioned us to make significant contributions toward shaping the future of the healthcare industry."

EY is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, along with Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and KPMG. These four firms are among the largest accounting and professional services firms in the world, with significant revenue and global reach, dominating the industry.

EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® program is a prestigious business awards program that recognizes unstoppable entrepreneurs who deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity. The program celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries, connecting them with insights and experiences that foster growth and strengthen entrepreneurship worldwide. The New Jersey region selected 25 finalists, including Chaudhry, after an extensive evaluation process by judges consisting of past Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award recipients, civic and community leaders. The winners of the regional awards will be announced on June 12, 2023.

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com