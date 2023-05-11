Don't miss your chance to compete for GUARANTEED $100K prize pool with AI GameToEarn

Zagreb, Croatia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only a few days left, this crypto reward chance tempts many people in the digital world. As already announced by the team, the whitelisting process has already reached an oversubscription phase, proving AI GameToEarn’s high appeal.

Only a Few Days Left for This Tempting Opportunity

AI Game To Earn offers a great opportunity for those who sign up for their whitelist before the deadline. Those lucky enough to get on the whitelist can compete for a $100K prize pool in the first month. Moreover, this project allows its community to earn up to $1,000/month by staking.

Users can join this growing project at a small price of just $188.88 by minting an AI NFT. With over 4,000 people already signed up and 2,000 spots available, time is running out fast.

It is not too late to sign up through the dedicated Zealy webpage . Even latecomers could join and have a chance to participate in the public mint.

The whitelisting will end on May 15th at 00:00 (CEST), and the community will know the winners two hours later. Whitelist contenders can mint their AI NFTs beginning on May 15th, 18:00 (CEST).

On May 16th, 10:00 (CEST), non-whitelisted contenders who signed up will have a chance to start minting. The public mint will start on May 17th, 02:00 (CEST), and end on the same day at 18:00 (CEST).

This incredible opportunity won't last forever. Therefore, users won't likely miss out and will join the AI Game To Earn before time runs out.

About AI GameToEarn

AI GameToEarn platform is quickly becoming a popular gaming platform due to its combination of thrilling gameplay and cryptocurrency rewards. Leveraging blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and NFTs, the platform provides users with a secure, transparent, and user-friendly experience.

The project came from the minds working at Exordium - an experienced game developer with over ten years of expertise. The team has already released 15 casual games and created 100+ prototypes, achieving 20 million downloads in one game alone. All these features make Exordium's AI GameToEarn an exciting yet rewarding gaming platform backed by reliable blockchain technology.

Zealy's page for whitelisting contains all the necessary information to join this project at an early stage. AI GameToEarn's social media pages have already gathered over 50,000 followers combined with all channels. The quick rise in interest in the project proves its potential and popularity among crypto enthusiasts.

As a reminder, the whitelist application deadline is May 15th, 00:00 (CEST), so the time to join is running out. AI GameToEarn's website , and its social pages below, provide further details about this hard-to-miss opportunity.