Maylands Dental Centre Launch Free Dental Implant and Invisalign Consultations

Maylands Dental Centre is a Dentist Perth that has recently launched free implant and Invisalign consultations for the residents of Maylands in Perth, West Australia.

The consultations offer patients who are considering either of the procedures a comfortable and stress-free way to find out more about the benefits and how the treatments can help straighten or replace missing and damaged teeth.

Additionally, the free consultations will allow Maylands Dental Centre to supply patients with an estimate of fees, as well as:

Understanding patients’ needs and medical history

Examining their mouth and other cosmetic factors, along with taking initial measurements and notes

Clinical intraoral and extra oral photographs will be taken

Taking radiographs

Taking impressions or 3D scans

Customising a treatment plan to fit patients’ specific oral needs

Dental Implants

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots placed in the mouth to replace tooth loss and are one of the most effective ways to replace missing teeth and restore a patient’s smile.

Maylands Dental Centre offers Dental Implants Perth that serves as a solid basis for fixed or removable replacement teeth that are customised to match a patient’s normal teeth.

The dental clinic provides several dental implant options, including:

Single-Tooth Implants

A single implant is a low-cost option for replacing a single missing natural tooth. A single dental implant and a single crown are used to replace a single lost natural tooth by inserting the dental implant into the jawbone, integrating with bone tissue over time.

Multiple Tooth Implants

If patients are missing several teeth, Maylands Dental Centre offers multiple tooth implants as an effective option to act as an anchor for replacement titanium crowns or bridges that look just like natural teeth.

Full-Arch Implants

A series of implants support a complete row of teeth in full-arch dental implants. Anywhere from 4 to 6, dental implants are placed into the jawbone where the missing tooth roots were, and since these are made from high-quality dental implants, they are durable and can last for many years.

All-On-4 Implants

The All-On-4 dental implant procedure is an innovative way to replace missing teeth with 4 dental implants instead of many more traditional implants. This means that the treatment becomes a minor surgery, and patients will spend less time in the dentist’s chair and experience faster recovery times.

Invisalign

Invisalign is the ideal solution for those seeking a discreet alternative to conventional orthodontic treatments. This innovative technology is especially beneficial for anyone who requires orthodontic care but wants to maintain their dietary freedom.

Maylands Dental Centre offers Invisalign Perth, which allows patients to achieve a straighter smile without metal braces by using a series of clear, plastic aligners that fit over their teeth. The dental clinic recommends the treatment for a variety of dental concerns, such as:

Overbite – Invisalign effectively corrects overbites without the need for braces.

– Invisalign effectively corrects overbites without the need for braces. Underbite – An underbite occurs when your lower teeth protrude beyond your upper teeth and can be efficiently straightened with Invisalign.

– An underbite occurs when your lower teeth protrude beyond your upper teeth and can be efficiently straightened with Invisalign. Crossbite – As a reputable Dentist Perth Maylands Dental Centre can provide Invisalign treatment to help comfortably correct crossed teeth.

– As a reputable Dentist Perth Maylands Dental Centre can provide Invisalign treatment to help comfortably correct crossed teeth. Gaps Between Teeth – If you are self-conscious about gaps between your teeth, then Invisalign can align your teeth and close the gaps.

– If you are self-conscious about gaps between your teeth, then Invisalign can align your teeth and close the gaps. Open Bite – An open bite can cause patients to experience mild discomfort or pain while swallowing but can be resolved by utilising Invisalign.

– An open bite can cause patients to experience mild discomfort or pain while swallowing but can be resolved by utilising Invisalign. Crowded Teeth – If you have crowded teeth, Invisalign can help you achieve a straighter smile through Invisalign that will progressively shift your teeth into the correct position.

