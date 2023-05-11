Healthy Food Market to Expand at a CAGR Of 4.50% By 2032 To Value USD 1405.69 Billion Research Report by MRFR

New York, US, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent study published by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Global Healthy Food Market Information Type, Calorie Content, Nature, Fat Content, Free From Category, Distribution Channel And Region - Forecast till 2032" the market will achieve USD 1405.69 Billion by 2032 at a 4.50% CAGR.

Healthy Food Market Overview:

A healthy diet helps to prevent malnutrition and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. The specific composition of a diverse, balanced, and healthy diet will be determined by individual factors (such as age, gender, lifestyle, and amount of physical activity), cultural background, regionally available foods, and dietary habits.

Diabetes affects 37,3 million Americans (11.3% of the population), according to the National Diabetes Statistics Report. In the United States, roughly 96 million persons (38.0% of the adult population) have prediabetes.

Furthermore, the WHO says that over 1 billion people globally are obese, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children. This figure is steadily increasing. According to the World Health Organisation, by 2025, roughly 167 million people and children would be less healthy due to being overweight or obese. Obesity is a condition that affects almost all of the body's systems. The cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, musculoskeletal, and reproductive systems are all affected. It is responsible for a number of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, cancer, and mental health difficulties. Consuming nutrient-rich foods is essential for reducing obesity. The rising prevalence of such disorders is expected to drive market growth throughout the predicted period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 1405.69 Billion CAGR 4.50% CAGR (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Calorie Content, Nature, Fat Content, Category, Free from Category, Distribution Channel, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of diseases Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of food products

Segment Analysis

The worldwide Healthy Food market has been divided into several segments, including type, calorie content, nature, category, fat content category, and distribution channel.

The market is divided into types such as functional food, fortified and healthy bakery items, healthy snacks, BFY foods, beverages, chocolates, and others. In 2022, the functional food sector is expected to have the biggest market share.

The global healthy food market has been divided into three categories based on calorie content: no calories, low calories, and reduced calories. In 2022, the low-calorie sector was predicted to have the biggest market share.

The worldwide healthy food market has been divided into two categories: non-GMO and GMO. In 2022, the non-GMO sector was predicted to have the biggest market share.

The market is divided into three categories based on fat content: no-fat, low-fat, and reduced-fat. During the forecast period, the low-fat segment is expected to hold the biggest market share.

The worldwide healthy food market has been divided into two categories: conventional and organic. In 2022, the conventional sector was predicted to have the greatest market share.

The global healthy food market is divided into gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free, lactose-free, artificial flavor-free, artificial color-free, and others. In 2022, the gluten-free segment was predicted to have the biggest market share.

The market is divided into store-based retailers and non-store retailers based on the distribution route. During the forecast period, the store-based retailer category is expected to hold the greatest market share.

Regional Analysis

The global healthy food market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is made up of the United States and Canada. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe make up the Europe Healthy Food market. The Asia-Pacific Healthy Food market has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America make up the rest of the world's healthy food market.

The North American market for healthy meals will dominate this market by 2022. This region has a high awareness of healthy food, a high disposable income, an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and a diverse product range.

Europe's healthy food market had the second-largest market share in 2022. The market for healthy foods in Europe is developing as a result of the rising trend of higher consumption of healthy meals and beverages. In 2022, Europe's Healthy Food market held the second-largest market share. The healthy food market in Europe is booming due to an increasing trend of increased consumption of healthy food and beverage items. The health and fitness business in the United Kingdom is in better shape than in the past, according to the 2019 State of the UK Fitness business Report. For the first time, the sector is valued more than £5 billion, and the number of members in the UK has topped 10 million.

Furthermore, the German Healthy Food market had the biggest market share, while the UK Healthy Food market was the European region's fastest-growing market.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific healthy food industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The market for healthy food in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the expansion of fitness institutions, an increase in healthy eating habits, an increase in disposable income, and a growing awareness of healthy food in this region. From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Healthy Food Market is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR.

