South Perth Dental Surgery: Dentist In South Perth Announces New Customised Dental Implant Solutions

Founded in 1991, South Perth Dental Surgery is an established Dentist South Perth that is excited to announce a new range of customised dental implant solutions for its patients in Como, Manning, Karawara and Kensington in South Perth, West Australia.

From single-tooth implants, all-on-4 implants, and implant-supported dentures, South Perth Dental Surgery will conduct a thorough consultation before personalising the implant solution to suit a patient’s unique oral health goals.

South Perth Dental Surgery hopes that offering more dental implant treatments will allow a wider variety of patients to find a solution to obtaining better oral health, as well as the opportunity to restore missing teeth and achieve a more confident smile.

Restoring Confidence

Dental implants are an excellent way to achieve a long-term solution for tooth loss that can not only negatively impact your self-esteem but can also lead to serious health problems if not addressed.

The Dental Implants South Perth offered by South Perth Dental Surgery are titanium metal posts that are surgically placed into the jawbone to act as single tooth roots and support false teeth, such as crowns, bridges, or dentures.

Not only do they feel and function like your natural teeth, but they also improve your smile’s appearance and help keep your jawbone healthy and strong.

The experienced dentists at South Perth Dental Surgery utilise the latest dental technology and techniques, along with offering each patient considering dental impacts a thorough consultation, so you can have the chance to ask questions and feel comfortable about the procedure.

South Perth Dental Surgery offers several dental implant treatments, including:

All-on-4 Implants

All-on-4 dental implants are a revolutionary treatment option that helps restore a patient’s smile and improve their oral health.

The treatment comes with an array of benefits, such as:

Improved Comfort – All-on-4 implants feel and function like your normal teeth. They are anchored to your jawbone and don’t move around in your move, causing irritation.

– All-on-4 implants feel and function like your normal teeth. They are anchored to your jawbone and don’t move around in your move, causing irritation. Enhanced Chewing and Speech – Compared to other dental options, All-on-4 implants are very stable. This allows you to chew efficiently and talk without worrying about them slipping.

– Compared to other dental options, All-on-4 implants are very stable. This allows you to chew efficiently and talk without worrying about them slipping. Preserve Jawbone and Prevent Facial Sagging – Implants are the only dental treatment option that stimulates the jawbone. By doing this, they preserve your facial structure and help you keep a youthful appearance.

– Implants are the only dental treatment option that stimulates the jawbone. By doing this, they preserve your facial structure and help you keep a youthful appearance. Improve Your General and Oral Health – All-on-4 dental implants are easier to keep clean than dentures, making you less likely to develop infections and diseases. With implants, complications from tooth loss are greatly reduced.

Implant-Supported Dentures

Many people are unaware that traditional dentures are not the only treatment option, as implant-supported dentures are a great alternative to dentures for people who want a more secure long-term solution.

As a trusted Dentist South Perth, South Perth Dental Surgery provides implant-supported dentures using the latest cutting-edge technology that offers patients a selection of advantages, including:

More Comfort – Implant-supported dentures are attached to your jawbone, so they don’t rub against your gums and move around. They are less likely to cause irritation and get dislodged.

– Implant-supported dentures are attached to your jawbone, so they don’t rub against your gums and move around. They are less likely to cause irritation and get dislodged. Greater Speaking and Chewing Function – These implants make eating and speaking easier than loose dentures because of their heightened stability.

– These implants make eating and speaking easier than loose dentures because of their heightened stability. Long-Lasting and Durable – Compared to conventional dentures, implants can last many years with proper care. They last an average of 10-20 years, while dentures must be replaced every 3-5 years.

– Compared to conventional dentures, implants can last many years with proper care. They last an average of 10-20 years, while dentures must be replaced every 3-5 years. Prevents Bone and Facial – Implants stimulate jawbone growth, which helps to keep it healthy and strong. This prevents bone loss and sagging, which can change your facial shape.

