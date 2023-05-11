Leading Mobile Game Developer Cherrypick Games Appoints ÜberStrategist as Global PR and Marketing Agency

WARSAW, Poland, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherrypick Games , creator of globally successful mobile video games, has selected award-winning international agency ÜberStrategist to lead its public relations and marketing efforts for an unannounced title launching later in 2023.



Cherrypick Games, founded in 2014 by games industry veterans, has released 25 games to date, including the fun-filled hospital tycoon game My Hospital , pixel-art sports arcade title Touchdown Hero , and the retro-inspired zombie game Must Deliver . Collectively, these releases have earned well over 30 million downloads, and the studio aims to further grow that number this year.

ÜberStrategist’s expertise in strategic communications, media relations, and influencer marketing will enable Cherrypick Games to enhance its brand, increase the visibility of its titles, and drive downloads for its mobile games. Working closely with Cherrypick Games, ÜberStrategist will develop and execute a tailored PR and influencer marketing strategy that aligns with the company's objectives and values. As a leading agency renowned for its work with other major mobile game developers, ÜberStrategist will leverage its extensive knowledge and its team’s decades of game industry experience to support its new partner.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Cherrypick Games as it looks to reach new heights in visibility, engagement, and user acquisition for its upcoming mobile gaming titles in 2023. The developer is also celebrating additional cooperation with Nine66, the global game development ecosystem from the Savvy Games Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with ÜberStrategist and its team of experts in the gaming industry," said Martin Kwaśnica, CEO of Cherrypick Games. "ÜberStrategist’s experience and track record of success in PR and marketing make it the perfect partner for us as we continue to grow and expand our brand globally."

“Having previously worked with Cherrypick Games to secure significant coverage for their highly celebrated Must Deliver, we are thrilled to have been chosen to also share this significant milestone in their journey,” added UberStrategist’s founder and President, Mario R. Kroll. “As an agency, there is little praise more meaningful than to be selected by a client to partner on additional projects based on exemplary past performance.”

Find logos and company leadership information in the press kit here: https://uberstrategist.link/Cherrypick-Games-Press-Kit

About Cherrypick Games

Cherrypick Games was established in 2014 in Warsaw, Poland, with the clear objective of developing high-quality games that captivate and engage audiences worldwide. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and attention to detail, the developer continues to showcase the possibilities of high-quality mobile gaming.

Cherrypick Games remains dedicated to delivering the best in gaming quality and entertainment and looks forward to sharing its passion for gaming with players around the world.

About ÜberStrategist

UberStrategist Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. A recipient of Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms highlighted for consistently helping their clients grow and achieve success.

Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo .

