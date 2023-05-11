5G Antennas Market to Hit New Heights owing to Increasing Investments in 5G Infrastructure and Growing Demand for Virtual and Augmented Reality | Published By SNS Insider

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider analysis, "with the growing popularity of data-intensive applications such as streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing, there is a significant need for high-speed data transfer. 5G technology provides faster data transfer speeds compared to 4G, which is driving the demand for 5G antennas market".

5G antennas are specialized communication devices designed to transmit and receive high-frequency radio waves used in fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These antennas are an essential component of the 5G network, providing improved network speed, coverage, and capacity. 5G antennas are designed to operate at higher frequencies compared to previous wireless technologies. 5G networks operate at frequencies above 6 GHz, which is higher than the frequencies used in 4G and 3G networks.

Market Analysis

The 5G antennas market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing demand for cellular networking and high-speed connectivity networks. With the proliferation of mobile devices and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), there has been a surge in demand for faster and more reliable network connections. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the need for faster data processing. As the volume of data being generated and transmitted continues to grow exponentially, traditional network infrastructures have struggled to keep up. Smart antennas provide a more efficient way of managing this data traffic, allowing for faster and more reliable network connections.

Impact of Recession

While a recession can have a negative impact on the 5G antennas market, the extent of this impact will depend on a range of factors, including the severity of the recession and the specific market conditions in different regions. However, given the rapid pace of technological change and the potential benefits of 5G networks, it's likely that demand for 5G antennas will continue to grow in the long term, despite any short-term economic challenges.

Key Regional Development

The 5G antennas market is witnessing rapid growth globally, with North America projected to lead the market share. This is due to the increasing investment of telecom providers in the emerging 5G technology. North America is home to major players in the telecom industry, and their investment in 5G infrastructure is driving the growth of the 5G Smart Antenna Market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the 5G Smart Antenna Market. The region has witnessed a surge in the telecom industry, and the number of 5G subscribers is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years.

Key Takeaway from 5G Antennas Market Study

Recent Developments Related to 5G Antennas Market

Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, is gearing up to meet the growing demand for 5G network deployment in India. The company has announced that it is scaling up its production to ensure timely delivery of 5G equipment and services to Indian telecom operators.

Huawei, one of the world's leading technology companies, has recently announced the launch of its new Eco Series antennas. These antennas have been designed specifically for use in green 5G networks, which are becoming increasingly important in today's world.

5G Antennas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antennas, Adaptive Array Antennas)

• By Technology (SIMO, MISO, MIMO)

• By Application (Automotive, Infrastructure, Other) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Ericsson, TE Connectivity, Cobham Antenna Systems, Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Keysight Technologies, National Instrument, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and Other. Market Drivers • Rapid deployment of 5G technology

• Developing 5G infrastructure

