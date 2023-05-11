Law Enforcement Software Market is Anticipated to reach USD 29.2 Billion at a CAGR of 8.60% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Law Enforcement Software Market By Component, By Deployment, By Solution, By Services— Forecast till 2030", the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 29.2 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.60% during the assessment timeframe.



Law Enforcement Software Market Overview:

Law enforcement software assists law enforcement agencies in generating insights from crime data that can be utilized to minimize crime, speed up investigation processes, and improve public safety. It also helps law enforcement agencies by automating operations such as police dispatching, crime analysis, crime report drafting, evidence tracking, record administration, and case management.

Law Enforcement Software Market Key Players:

The major key players in the law enforcement software market are

IBM (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Oracle (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Axon (US)

CyberTech (India)

Nuance Communication (US)

Esri (US)

PTS Solutions (US)

Palantir Technologies (US)

eFORCE Software (US)

Wynyard Group (US)

DFLABS (Italy)

ARMS (US)

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US)

CODY Systems (US)

Column Technologies (US)

Cyrun (US)

Incident Response Technologies (US)

Numerica Corporation (US)

Diverse Computing (US)

Omnigo Software (US)

Alert Public Safty Solutions (US)

CAPERS (US)

BlueLine Grid (US)

Law Enforcement Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 29.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.60% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities They have incorporated solutions that are eco-friendly in those smart cities Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for mobile-based law enforcement software has been the main key driver of the market

The increasing need for mobile-based law enforcement software is one of the key drivers impacting the growth of the law enforcement software market. Because mobile-based law enforcement software enables police officers to effectively use information such as criminal data and location information.



Another factor fueling the growth of the law enforcement software industry is the need for efficient and quick criminal investigations. Because of the expanding computation power of smartphones and the integration of various features such as global positioning system (GPS), video and audio recording, photography, barcode scanning, and faster internet connectivity, the trend in the law enforcement software market is moving towards the use of smartphones. These qualities aid law enforcement authorities in the efficient identification, investigation, and management of crimes.

Segmentation

The law enforcement software market research focuses on many segments such as component, solution, service, deployment model, and geography, as well as estimating market growth across these sectors.

The market is divided into two components: solutions and services. Solutions are further subdivided into computer-aided dispatch (CAD), record management, case management, jail administration, incident response, and digital policing. Services are categorized as implementation, consulting, training, and support.

Additionally, the market is segmented into two deployment models: on-cloud and on-premise, and four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

It is expected that the worldwide law enforcement market will experience significant growth between 2022 and 2030.

The law enforcement software market is examined geographically across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Because of early adoption of law enforcement software and the existence of a large number of significant companies, North America is likely to be the largest revenue-generating market for law enforcement software services and solutions. Due to rising crime rates and the demand for simple, data-driven investigation, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest expanding area. Furthermore, APAC has seen increased adoption of law enforcement software solutions, owing to growing awareness among government bodies of the benefits of technology-driven law enforcement software, which is expected to drive the law enforcement software market's growth.

Because of technological advancements such as the advent of data analytics as a law enforcement solution and the existence of key providers of law enforcement software solutions such as IBM, Oracle, Motorola Solutions, and Axons, North America is likely to dominate the industry. Because of the existence of significant actors, the region's use of law enforcement software is projected to grow. IBM's i2 integrated law enforcement software provides solutions optimised for intelligent analysis, investigation, agency collaboration, geographic information system integration, and communication integration, which reduces crime and improves public safety. Manchester Police Department (MPD) collaborated with IBM to create an analytics-based predictive policing tool that assists law enforcement agencies in more correctly and effectively predicting crimes.

