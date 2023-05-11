New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032794/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Lawn Mowers estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2022-2030. With Connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Without Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR



The Robotic Lawn Mowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$607.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Alfred Kärcher

- AL-KO

- Deere & Co.

- Future Gen Robotics

- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

- Hitachi

- Honda Motor Company

- Husqvarna

- iRobot

- LG

- Linea Tielle

- Mamibot

- Milagrow HumanTech

- MTD Products

- Ningbo NGP Industry

- Positec Tool (WORX)

- Robert Bosch

- STIGA

- STIHL

- The Kobi Company

- The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

- Turflynx

- Volta

- Wiper Ecorobt (NIKO)

- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

- ZCS

- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

- ZICOM

- ZIPPER Maschinen





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032794/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robotic Lawn Mowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for With

Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for With Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Without Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Without Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity

and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With Connectivity and

Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small, Medium

and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With

Connectivity and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With

Connectivity and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Connectivity Type - With

Connectivity and Without Connectivity - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Connectivity Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for With Connectivity and Without Connectivity for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Lawn Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Lawn Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Lawn Mowers by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robotic Lawn

Mowers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032794/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________