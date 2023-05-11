New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot End-Effectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032791/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Robot End-Effectors Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robot End-Effectors estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.6% over the period 2022-2030. Grippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Welding Guns segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $948.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Robot End-Effectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$948.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Applied Robotics
- ATI Industrial Automation
- Bastian Solutions
- Destaco
- EMI
- Festo
- FIPA
- Grabit
- IAI
- IPR
- Piab AB
- RAD
- Robotiq
- Schmalz
- Schunk
- SMC
- Soft Robotics
- Zimmer
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robot End-Effectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool
Changers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Tool Changers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Dispensing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Processing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Handling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Assembly by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Robot End-Effectors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grippers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Grippers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Guns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Welding Guns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suction Cups by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Suction Cups by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clamps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Clamps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Metal & Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Precision Engineering & Optics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 8-Year Perspective for Precision Engineering &
Optics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 8-Year Perspective for Plastic, Rubber, &
Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction
Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers,
Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing,
Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups,
Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grippers, Welding
Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing, Processing, Other
Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly
and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot End-Effectors by
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision
Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Robot End-Effectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 108: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Type - Grippers, Welding Guns,
Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Grippers, Welding Guns, Suction Cups, Clamps, Tool Changers and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Application - Dispensing,
Processing, Other Applications, Handling, Assembly and Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications, Handling,
Assembly and Welding for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robot End-Effectors by Industry - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Precision Engineering & Optics,
Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot
End-Effectors by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery,
Precision Engineering & Optics, Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical and
Other Industries for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
