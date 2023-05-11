GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ,

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner, operator and acquirer of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:

Series of Preference Units Distribution Record Date Payment Date Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.5390625 per preference unit June 8, 2023 June 15, 2023 Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.67375 per preference unit June 8, 2023 June 15, 2023 Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.53125 per preference unit June 8, 2023 June 15, 2023

