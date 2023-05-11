Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Size/Share Envisaged to Touch USD 29.67 Billion By 2032, With Growth of 6.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Copper Clad Laminates Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Defense Technology); By Product; By Resin Type; By Reinforcement Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global copper clad laminates market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 16.51 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 29.67 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.1% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Copper Clad Laminates? How Big is Copper Clad Laminates Market Size & Share?

Overview

Copper clad laminate is composed of lamination of copper foil on one and the other sides of resin-permeated glass fabric sheets. After processing, the end products are electronic circuits fundamental to printed wiring boards. The rapidly rising demand for the copper clad laminates market can be attributed to the fact that fiberglass base substance offers mechanical steadiness and longevity.

Prospering the electrical and electronic industry covering the advancing nations is influencing the market growth. The automotive industry is also a prominent industry to enact a crucial role in the rise of the market. Copper clad is highly utilized in electronic assembly technology. Electronics assembly is an extensive procedure including garnering, soldering, or combining electronic elements and circuits to bring about one or more decided functions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Shandong Jinbao Electronics

Taiwan Union

Kingboard Laminates

Guangdong Chaohua Technology

Doosan Corp.

Grace Electron

NAN YA Plastics

Shengyi Technology

Isola Group

ITEQ Corporation

Cipel Italia

Prominent Market Drivers

Demand for PCBs : Copper clad laminates market size is expanding as there is an escalation in the demand for PCBs in various end-use industries and the increasing requirement for 5G infrastructural substances.

: Copper clad laminates market size is expanding as there is an escalation in the demand for PCBs in various end-use industries and the increasing requirement for 5G infrastructural substances. Intake of 5G communication instrument : Additionally, the sound requirement of copper clad laminates in the hardware industries is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Copper clad laminates market sales are soaring with the increasing intake of 5G communication instruments is additionally expected to cushion the development of the market.

: Additionally, the sound requirement of copper clad laminates in the hardware industries is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Copper clad laminates market sales are soaring with the increasing intake of 5G communication instruments is additionally expected to cushion the development of the market. Technological expanse in the automotive sector : The shift in technological expanse in the automotive sector will additionally offer possible opportunities for the development of the market in the near future.

: The shift in technological expanse in the automotive sector will additionally offer possible opportunities for the development of the market in the near future. Requirement of ADAS: The escalating reach of EVs consolidated with progressive features such as ADAS needing PCBs is inspected to additionally boost the market growth rate. Therefore, the growing funding in EV-making augmentation is set to drive the market growth rate.

Top Report Findings

The sound requirement of copper clad laminates in the hardware industries is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The market is essentially divided into application, product, resin type, reinforcement material, and region.

The leading region of the market is Asia Pacific.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Smart cities and homes : The development of framework advancement projects such as smart cities and smart homes propels the demand for copper clad laminates as they are utilized in structuring automation systems.

: The development of framework advancement projects such as smart cities and smart homes propels the demand for copper clad laminates as they are utilized in structuring automation systems. Sustainable energy resources : Further, government resourcefulness to encourage the usage of sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind energy are propelling the demand for copper clad laminates as they are utilized in making wind turbines and solar panels.

: Further, government resourcefulness to encourage the usage of sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind energy are propelling the demand for copper clad laminates as they are utilized in making wind turbines and solar panels. Excellent conductivity: Outstanding insulation, conductivity, signal transferral, and reinforcement relocation of all elements of copper clad lamination, which renders it an important raw material for PCB manufacture.

Segmental analysis

The vehicle electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

Based on application, the vehicle electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Copper clad laminates market demand is on the rise as several electrical components of cars involving airbag controllers, touch screens, audio systems, anti-theft systems, and ignition timing systems engage copper clad laminates.

Epoxy resin dominated the market

Based on resin type, epoxy resin dominated the market. Copper clad laminates market trends include its robust mechanical and electrical condition. It also provides chemical hostility, which escalates the requirement for its usage in fabricating copper clad laminates. Decreased prices of manufacturing procedures will advance market growth.

Copper Clad Laminates Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 29.67 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 17.47 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Astronics Corporation, Cob ham Limited, Ray cap, General Dynamics Corporation, Hensoldt, JENOPTIK AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Saint-Gobain, The NORDAM Group LLC Segments Covered By Technology Type, By Frequency Range, By Radome type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest copper clad laminates market share due to being a fiercely accepted center for many applications involving automotive electronics, communication systems, healthcare technologies, and defense and aerospace industries. Because of the country's robust economic growth rate, cost-effective labor and transportation prices, abundant supply of raw materials at cheap costs, aggressive production prices, and PCB industry, in turn, drive the market.

North America: This region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets is pushing the market's growth in North America.

Browse the Detail Report “Copper Clad Laminates Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Defense Technology); By Product; By Resin Type; By Reinforcement Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/copper-clad-laminates-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the purchase of Nexflex, a Korean business that manufactures flexible copper-clad laminate (FCCL) for cellphones, is being promoted by MBK Partners. MBK Partners have signed an MoU and are conducting due diligence on Nexplex, after which the stock transfer agreement will be signed.

In August 2022, Taiflex Scientific, a manufacturer of flexible CCL (copper-clad laminate), announced that it had bought a manufacturing site in eastern Thailand and would invest USD 35 million to build a flexible CCL facility there in the first phase, with production expected to start in the first half of 2024.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Copper Clad Laminates Market report according to application, product, resin type, reinforcement material, and region:

By Application Outlook

Computers

Communication Systems

Consumer Appliances

Vehicle Electronics

Healthcare Devices

Defense Technology

By Product Outlook

Rigid copper clad laminates

Flexible copper clad laminates

By Resin Type Outlook

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyimide

Others

By Reinforcement Material Outlook

Glass Fiber

Paper Base

Compound Materials

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

