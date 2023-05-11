Eviden takes quantum computing application development to the next level with its new Qaptiva offering

English French

Paris, France – May 11, 2023 – Eviden, the Atos business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today launches QaptivaTM, its new Quantum Computing offering to enable real world application development and usage, using best-of-breed quantum computing technologies.



While some vertical markets are starting to show readiness to use quantum computing for problems addressed today by supercomputers, the customer’s focus is shifting from learning to developing and consuming quantum computing real life applications.

With QaptivaTM, Eviden is embracing this new era by enabling a rich Software and Hardware partner ecosystem to use the QaptivaTM Application development platform, offering corporate customers solutions to facilitate the development of tangible quantum applications, and run them in as-a-service or on premises modes.

Capitalizing on Eviden’s strong experience in hybrid computing, QaptivaTM will help enterprises, organizations, and research centers worldwide to harness the power of quantum computing and take application development to the next level, to solve complex business and scientific challenges.

Unlocking value from quantum computing with all-in-one offering

Developing real-life applications using quantum computing-based paradigms requires building specialized, problem-solving-oriented set of software libraries for developers to use their own domain specific objects without being quantum physics specialists.

As such, Eviden is expanding its partners ecosystem to provide developers with a wide choice of quantum software libraries to increase value for its customers while offering different choices of hardware. To support the evolution of quantum software, the team has partnered with innovation-driven Quantum players like ColibrITD, QuantFI, QubitSoft, Qubit Pharmaceuticals, QuRISK and Multiverse Computing to integrate them in QaptivaTM and to address industry-specific use cases related to automotive, defense, energy, finance, life science and retail. For quantum computing hardware, after the signature of an agreement with its forward-thinking partner IQM Quantum Computers in 2022, Eviden is now also collaborating with French technology leaders Quandela and Pasqal for joint commercial offers.

QaptivaTM offers all-in-one capabilities and a best-in-class development environment to write code once and seamlessly run it on different quantum hardware, either on-premises or through the cloud. Designed to encompass in one place all quantum technologies provided by QaptivaTM software partners, this platform provides developers, researchers, and scientists with all the necessary tools and resources (libraries, connectors, emulators, and compilers) to program, optimize, compile, emulate, and run code on a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU), delivering tangible results very rapidly without waiting for Large Scale Quantum (LSQ).

In addition to a complete and simplified quantum-application development environment, QaptivaTM also offers emulation capabilities to perform perfect advanced emulations with different noise models, up to 41 logical Qubits. The offer leverages the technology available in the QaptivaTM 800, the new generation of the previously known “Atos Quantum Learning Machine”.

For application development and emulation, QaptivaTM supports all the most widely used quantum programming paradigms (gate-based, annealing, and analog) and other technologies such as photonic quantum computing.

QaptivaTM includes a complete quantum computing consulting practice, from training to application development to help enterprises, organizations and research centers understand, and identify real use cases, and develop their future production-ready QC-based solutions.

“Capitalizing on our strong experience in quantum computing, we are pleased to launch our new offering, QaptivaTM, to simplify the development of quantum applications with an all-in-one offering for enterprises while pursuing our research and development efforts to make Hybrid Computing a reality for research centers. By providing greater choice in deployment, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and computing flexibility, QaptivaTM democratizes access to quantum computing.” said Dr Cédric Bourrasset, Global Head of HPC-AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group.

“Eviden is a global leader in Quantum Computing and with the launch of QAPTIVA, a complete as-a-service offer focused on applications development, Eviden is on the right path toward rapid innovation and adoption of Quantum Computing for enterprises and businesses. This allows Eviden to acquire new capabilities, extend its solutions to address new markets, and meet customer needs. With their proven expertise in High Performance Computing (HPC), Eviden can support the adoption of hybridization to combine quantum, traditional HPC and AI at scale. Eviden has all the critical elements and potential to contribute meaningfully to the future of Quantum Computing,” said Bob Sorensen, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing, Hyperion Research

