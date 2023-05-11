i-PRO Taps Security Industry Expert Antoinette King as Regional Sales Director & Head of Cyber Convergence

Rolling Meadows, IL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-PRO Co, Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced that it has appointed Antoinette King, a nationally recognized physical and cyber security expert, as Director of Regional Sales East and Head of Cyber Convergence.

In her new position, King will be responsible for managing i-PRO Americas’ sales for the US East Coast. She will also lead the company’s cyber convergence initiative to establish a holistic security approach that aligns cybersecurity and physical security functions with organizational priorities and business objectives.

“After several years of successful partnership with i-PRO Americas as a consultant, I have accepted the position of Director of Regional Sales East & Head of Cyber Convergence. I am excited to be joining i-PRO in this capacity to help further our mission of delivering high-quality security solutions and services with a strong focus on cybersecurity, and driving thought leadership in the industry,” said King.

King brings over two decades of experience in the security industry. Most recently, she was the founder of Credo Consulting, an award-winning consultancy focused on helping organizations bridge the gap between their physical and cybersecurity domains while focusing on data privacy and protection.

“Antoinette brings an incredible amount of real-world experience and domain expertise to the organization. As a true thought leader, she is a constant source of inspiration to everyone she works with. We are delighted to welcome her to the i-PRO team,” said Bill Brennan, CEO,

i-PRO Americas Inc.

King is a Board-Certified Physical Security Professional (PSP), and certified Data Privacy Protection Specialist (DPPS). Over the years, she has been a leading voice on issues of data privacy and cybersecurity. Recently, she published The Digital Citizen’s Guide to Cybersecurity: How to be Safe and Empowered Online, a non-technical look at how individuals engage as global digital citizens based on her journey with technology, as a parent, employee, and business owner. King actively participates in many security industry associations and is a member of ASIS, the Women in Security (WIS) Global Council, and Women in Cybersecurity (WiCys). She also serves on the Security Industry Association’s (SIA), Data Privacy Advisory Board, and the Cybersecurity Advisory Board.

King’s work and contributions to the security industry have also been widely recognized and she was the recipient of the SIA Chairman’s Award 2022, the 2022 Cyber OSPAs Best Cybersecurity Consultant award, the ASIS 2022 Karen Marquez Award, and an honoree of 2022 and 2023 SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100.

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

