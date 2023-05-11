Just in Time for Summer, Gardein® Serves Up Two Sizzling Veggie Burgers: SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger and SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As grilling season approaches, Gardein®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is excited to offer two delicious and unique veggie burger options for those looking to elevate their BBQ game. The new Gardein SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger and SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger elevate the sensory and taste experience of the traditional veggie burger, delivering full flavour and texture you can really sink your teeth into. Both products are part of Gardein’s popular SUPRÊME™ line, offering consumers more variety for summer.



The SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger is a mouth-watering veggie patty that includes veggies like cauliflower and avocado and is seasoned with serrano peppers and ancho chili, and a touch of guajillo chili. The Gardein SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger is a delicious veggie patty made from a combination of vegetables like chickpeas and kale along with a bold spice blend. Both are a source of fibre, high in iron, contain no artificial colours or flavours, prepared in Canada, Non-GMO Project Verified, and vegan.

"At Gardein®, we are proud to be Canada's #1 frozen meat alternative brand1, and we are always striving to provide delicious plant-based options that satisfy the taste buds of everyone. We are committed to continuously innovating to meet the changing brand preferences of our consumers," said Veronika Popkova, Senior Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. "We wanted to provide consumers seeking plant-based barbeque options even more variety and flavours this season. Gone are the days of a veggie burger being bland, the SUPRÊME™ Black Bean and Falafel burgers deliver on taste, texture and unique flavour combinations that will heat up your summer grilling routine.”

The Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Black Bean & Falafel Burgers are perfect for outdoor barbecues, picnics, or any other occasion where delicious food and fun are on the menu. So, why not fire up the grill this summer and try Gardein® SUPRÊME Veggie Burgers?

Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Black Bean Burger and SUPRÊME™ Falafel Burger are available in the natural frozen section at select grocery stores nationwide.

For more information on Gardein and recipe ideas, please visit gardein.ca.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher’s®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance®, and Gardein® offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

