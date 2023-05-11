TEKUMO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INDUSTRY LEADING SMART HOME PROVIDER

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. ("Balincan" or the "Company") announces that Tekumo has formalized a partnership with the leading Smart Home Technology Company for the rental housing industry. They use best-in-class smart home technologies, combined with Tekumo’s Service Delivery Platform, to enable building operators to improve leasing efficiency, and tenants to embrace today’s digital lifestyle.

“Our initial project together includes smart home product installations across several thousand units located in the South and Southeast” states Strings Kozisek, CEO of Tekumo. “We are allowing them to effectively scale nationally across their tens of thousands of deployments. Tekumo delivers speed and professionalism of installations, with lower cost and much less effort across all areas of their organization.”

The Smart Home Industry in the United States was estimated at $32.7 Billion dollars in 2021 and is expected to have 15.8% growth through 2027, with a large portion of this growth centered around door locks, smart switches/windows and temperature control (Business Wire). The installation and maintenance of all these smart connected devices is a major gap in the service industry that Tekumo helps fill.

Why Tekumo? It’s simple. The Tekumo platform virtually eliminates all challenges related to the access of technical resources, from scheduling and dispatching of local technical resources, to the number of people involved in the management of service delivery. Our clients, and their end users, can monitor the progress of their service in real time. The result is more devices installed with lower costs, better visibility, and more revenue.

“We are effectively an insourced solution that displaces the current manual and outsourced processes of our partners and improves their ROI on services spend. Our automation enables continuous process improvements and represents a completely new approach to solving the ‘last mile’ of service delivery”, commented Phillip Dignan, President and CFO.

The Company offers three main product lines.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass. Process management and risk management is accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. The Company has filed for a name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO, subject to FINRA approval.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on May 9, 2023.

Colorado Springs

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

719-419-6709

investors@balincanusa.com