Unified Women’s Healthcare named US Best Managed Company

Tampa, Florida, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), one of the largest women’s health companies in the United States, has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. This is the second consecutive year Unified has received this honor.

“Unified’s entire team is dedicated to accelerating meaningful change in healthcare,” said Unified President & CEO Bob LaGalia. “This is only possible through excellence in the key areas illuminated by this program – strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials – which align to our corporate values. I am grateful to everyone within our organization for their unwavering commitment to living our values and solving healthcare’s greatest challenges, and appreciative for this recognition.”

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Unified is accelerating meaningful change in women’s healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. Founded in 2009, Unified’s business affiliates support more than 2,600 providers across 22 North American markets and remain an indispensable source of business knowledge and innovation to transform women’s healthcare. Its four businesses remain top in their field, including the largest ObGyn physician practice management platform in the United States, the global pioneer in fertility treatment and science (CCRM Fertility), the leading women’s maternity analytics platform that directly improves birth outcomes (Lucina), and the nation’s leading virtual menopause clinic provider (Gennev). For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.