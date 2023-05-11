Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030: Innovative Products to Spur Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Breast Imaging Technologies estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ionizing Technologies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ionizing Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Breast Imaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

SonoCine, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Breast Imaging Market to Witness Steady Growth

The Non-ionizing Technology Type to Account for Highest Growth

Breast Ultrasound Segment to Contribute Highest Growth

Mammography is anticipated to Occupy Highest Share

Breast Imaging Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Select Mergers and Acquisitions

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer, a Grim Reality for Market Growth

Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017

Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer Types: 1990-2017

Total Number of Global Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017

Innovative Products to Spur Market Growth

Implementation of Various Strategies to Drive Market Growth

Rise in Aging Population to Support Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

A Prelude into Emerging Trends in the Field of Mammography

