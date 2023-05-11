Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030: Innovative Products to Spur Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Breast Imaging Technologies estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ionizing Technologies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ionizing Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Breast Imaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.
- Dilon Technologies, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- SonoCine, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Breast Imaging Market to Witness Steady Growth
- The Non-ionizing Technology Type to Account for Highest Growth
- Breast Ultrasound Segment to Contribute Highest Growth
- Mammography is anticipated to Occupy Highest Share
- Breast Imaging Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Select Mergers and Acquisitions
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer, a Grim Reality for Market Growth
- Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017
- Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer Types: 1990-2017
- Total Number of Global Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017
- Innovative Products to Spur Market Growth
- Implementation of Various Strategies to Drive Market Growth
- Rise in Aging Population to Support Market Growth
- Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
- A Prelude into Emerging Trends in the Field of Mammography
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
