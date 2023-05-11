Surface Disinfectants Market Worth US$ 9.52 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global surface disinfectants market was valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9.52 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 6.95% by 2031.

The global surface disinfectants market was analyzed, and the revenue share is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The process of cleaning objects and any target surface to remove disease-causing hazardous germs is called disinfection.

Recent Development in the Global Surface Disinfectants Market:

In March 2022, Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray were all introduced by PDI. These were novel disinfectants designed to aid infection preventionists in the battle against growing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

In February 2022, SC Johnson Professional introduced their Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner in North America in a new easy-to-measure, squeeze, and pour bottle. The solution cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes in a single labor-saving action, and the packing structure makes dilution in a bucket, automated scrubber, or spray bottle simple.

Surface Disinfectants Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 5.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 9.52 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.95% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Composition, Form, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

Increasing demand for eco-friendly cleaning chemicals is driving the market revenue share.

Increased demand for hospital surface disinfectants is fueling global revenue growth.

The rising number of patients and hospital admissions are driving the disinfectant demands.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious illnesses, rising medication resistance in numerous pathogens, and the general desire to lessen the load on global healthcare systems drive the worldwide surface disinfectants market revenue growth.

However, most disinfectants contain compounds harmful to the environment and humans, such as hypochlorite, peroxides, and acetic acid, restraining the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Composition

Based on composition, the global surface disinfectants market is segmented into chemical and bio-based surface disinfectants. The chemical and bio-based surface disinfectants segment has the largest market revenue share. The high revenue share is due to chemical disinfectants being powerful against various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and are thus a common choice for disinfecting surfaces in several environments.

Segmentation By Form

Based on the form, the global surface disinfectant market is segmented into wipes, liquids, sprays, and others. The liquid disinfectants segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market, owing to their versatility and their wide use on floors, walls, and countertops.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global surface disinfectants market is segmented into healthcare facilities, residential, commercial, and others. The healthcare facility segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market; owing to the presence of immunocompromised patients and the use of invasive medical equipment, healthcare institutions are at a higher risk of infection transmission.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on end-user, the global surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, outpatient surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, owing to because of the crucial importance of maintaining cleanliness and avoiding infection transmission in healthcare institutions.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global surface disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Because of government restrictions and standards mandating hospitals, food establishments, and other public areas to maintain cleanliness and sanitation, North America is the largest regional market revenue share.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market for surface disinfectants market:

STERIS Plc.

Ecolab Inc.

3M Company

Metrex Research LLC.

Cantel Medical Corporation

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for surface disinfectants in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecasting, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

SURFACE DISINFECTANTS MARKET TOC

