Canada Votes RAYMOND SALGADO and MEAVE Through to the Canada’s Got Talent Live Finale, May 16 on Citytv

– Canada votes RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) and MEAVE (Niagara Falls, ON) through to round out the eight acts competing in the #CGT live finale –



TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, Canada has voted RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) and MEAVE (Niagara Falls, ON) through to the Canada’s Got Talent two-hour live finale at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. Singers RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) and MEAVE (Niagara Falls, ON) join the judges’ saves – GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC) and dance crew THE CAST (Lévis, QC) – to round out the acts competing for the $150,000 grand prize and the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. As previously announced, they will be joined by ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB), CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC), THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS), and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB).

The eight Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 finalists are:

ALBERTA:

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary, AB

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act, Edmonton, AB

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician, Vancouver Island, BC



NOVA SCOTIA:

THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singer/Musician, Glace Bay, NS



ONTARIO:

MEAVE – Singer/Musician, Niagara Falls, ON



QUEBEC:

CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières, QC – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval, QC – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**

THE CAST – Dance Crew, Lévis, QC – **Group Golden Buzzer**



Don’t miss the Canada’s Got Talent two-hour live finale on Tuesday, May 16 as an all-star lineup of judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus – and host Lindsay Ell, crown the #CGT Season 2 Champion.

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Finale

Performances (Tuesday, May 16)

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act



Calgary, AB



CONVERSION – Dance Act



Trois-Rivières, QC



THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers



Glace Bay, NS



COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act

Edmonton, AB



GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act

Laval, QC



THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC



RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC



MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

