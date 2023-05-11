TVadSync And Ranker Announce Groundbreaking Data Deal To Optimize Campaign Outcomes for Entertainment Brands

Los Angeles, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVAdSync and Ranker have partnered on a commercial data license agreement that will leverage viewer sentiment data to create laser-focused, highly effective programmatic ad campaigns for leading entertainment bands and streaming video platforms. Ranker Insights is powered by over 1.3 billion fan votes and will give TVadSync access to a valuable targeting layer to reach highly specific audiences based on their favorite movies, shows, celebrities and more.

This long-term commitment comes on the heels of several in-market test campaigns and marks the first commercial license deal to date for Ranker with TVadSync. The agreement allows the two companies to harness the power of Ranker Insights data to give TVadSync the ability to create custom audience segments that regroup fans of highly correlated shows.

Specifically, TVadSync can now create unique, precise audience segments by accessing the Ranker Insights platform, which includes show-level audience correlations, rankings, voting trends and more based on Ranker’s deterministic panel of TV and movie fans. Additionally, TVadSync will be able to activate these audience segments for the specific needs of customers’ campaigns.

Chris Fredericks, EVP of sales and strategy at TVadSync, stated: “TVadSync has been a leader and innovator in the data-driven TV ad-targeting space for over a decade. After performing data matching tests to validate that Ranker’s users are actual watchers of the shows they vote on, the two companies found an impressive symbiosis.”

In a fiercely competitive media environment, Ranker Insights and TVadSync are partnering to help combat the multitude of issues facing marketers in today's fragmented entertainment landscape. Demographic-based segments are inherently messy and far too broad. Social listening data is spotty, incomplete, and increasingly used only within specific platforms themselves. Viewership data is used as well to target consumers, but isn’t capable of reporting show-level preference on major streaming platforms, and watching does not necessarily mean liking. TVadSync now has access to Ranker Insights' impressive data library, allowing future campaigns to reach exact audiences.

David Yon, SVP and GM of Ranker Insights, added, “Our Ranker Insights platform has made extraordinary strides toward solving the problems associated with targeted advertising over the past few years. We have found TVadSync to be an industry leader in performance advertising and are thrilled they have chosen to partner with Ranker to deliver innovative new audience targeting solutions to their impressive portfolio of clients.We are confident we can help make their already successful campaigns perform even stronger.”

About TVadSync:

TVadSync is the only TV data partner that combines AI-driven metadata with the industry’s largest smart TV data set. TVadSync provides access to viewing history from 2 out of top 3 smart TV OEMs that represent over 80% of US market share, delivering the broadest, most accurate insights for brands across planning, buying, targeting and more. By revealing the hidden passions of brands’ TV audiences at scale, TVadSync has emerged as the de facto leader in smart TV media and analytics.

About Ranker:

Ranker Insights covers fans of shows from all major OTT services and networks, a library of over 10,000-plus titles. Ranker Insights allows brands to extend the reach of their campaigns, and target unexpected audiences with strong affinities, as well as hard-to-find audiences of original series on premium SVOD services. Additionally, with more and more premium series going to FAST/AVOD, Ranker Insights offers increased access to hard-to-reach fans of these premium content titles. No matter the use case, Ranker Insights solves real pain points facing entertainment advertisers and their agencies. Ranker is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic — TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food — Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series; Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500; Built In LA’s Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020 and 2021; and Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021 (No. 5). Watchworthy was a 2022 Webby nominee for both Best Entertainment App and Best Mobile User Experience. Ranker is headquartered in Los Angeles and has over 125 employees.





