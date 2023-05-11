Disposable Endoscope Market Size Report (Application & End User) to Grow at 16.9% CAGR During (2022-2028)

Pune, India., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Disposable Endoscope Market Size Report, Segments, Forecast, Growth Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application and End User," the global market size is expected to grow from USD 1,213.28 million in 2022 to USD 3,096.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022–2028.





Global Disposable Endoscope Market Growth Drivers:

The disposable endoscope market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by several factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic procedures, and technological advancements in the field of endoscopy.

One of the primary drivers of the disposable endoscope market is the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. These procedures are becoming increasingly popular because they offer several benefits over traditional open surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced risk of complications, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Disposable endoscopes are particularly useful in minimally invasive surgeries because they can be easily disposed of after use, reducing the risk of infection and contamination.

Another factor driving the growth of the disposable endoscope market is the increasing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic procedures. Endoscopy is used to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, and urological conditions. As the incidence of these diseases continues to rise, so too will the demand for endoscopic procedures, which in turn will drive the growth of the disposable endoscope market.

Finally, technological advancements in the field of endoscopy are also contributing to the growth of the disposable endoscope market. New materials and designs are being developed that improve the performance and durability of disposable endoscopes, making them more attractive to healthcare providers. Additionally, advancements in imaging and visualization technologies are enabling more precise and accurate diagnoses, further increasing the demand for disposable endoscopes.

Disposable endoscopes are medical devices that are designed to be used once and then discarded. They are increasingly being used in healthcare settings due to concerns about the risk of infection transmission associated with reusable endoscopes.





One significant development in the disposable endoscope market has been the introduction of new materials and designs that improve the performance and usability of these devices. For example, some manufacturers are using materials such as carbon fiber and titanium to create more durable and lightweight endoscopes that are easier to maneuver during procedures.

Another important development has been the incorporation of advanced imaging technologies into disposable endoscopes. These include high-definition cameras, 3D imaging, and augmented reality systems that provide enhanced visualization and improve diagnostic accuracy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the disposable endoscope market. The need for infection control measures has increased the demand for disposable endoscopes in healthcare settings. Additionally, the pandemic has led to disruptions in the supply chain for reusable endoscopes, leading some healthcare facilities to switch to disposable options.

Overall, the disposable endoscope market continues to evolve as new technologies and materials are introduced, and as the demand for infection control measures in healthcare settings increases.





Global Disposable Endoscope Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Rapid Technological Advancements and Product Launches to Fuel Global Disposable Endoscope Market Growth During (2022-2028)

The earliest generation of single-use endoscopes demonstrated their clinical value regarding cross contamination, availability, and workflow, but a performance gap compared to reusable endoscopes limited their adoption. However, in recent years, rising technological advancements in sensors, image processing software, and monitor processing power have improved image resolutions and clinical performance of single-use endoscopy products. Moreover, with single-use endoscopes, product iterations can occur at a faster pace than with reusable endoscopes. As a result, a few single-use endoscopes being launched recently have surpassed reusable endoscopes in terms of performance.

In July 2020 , Ambu A/S launched aScope Duodeno 1.5 single-use duodenoscope for Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures. The aScope Duodeno 1.5 is designed with high-definition imagery and flexible bending angles to view the mucosa in detail and navigate the gastrointestinal tract efficiently. After the successful launch of aScope Duodeno 1.5, in February 2022, Ambu A/S announced that it had received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Ambu aScope Gastro and Ambu aBox 2, which are Ambu’s first sterile, single-use gastroscopes with updated imaging and design features. The single-use aScope Gastro solution, combined with the company's next-generation display and processing unit Ambu aBox 2, will help hospitals to perform quality and cost-effective gastroscopies at ease, across a wide range of care settings, such as endoscopy units, operating rooms (OR), intensive care units (ICU), emergency rooms (ER), and ambulatory surgery centers.

In April 2021 , Olympus Corporation announced the expansion of its respiratory portfolio by launching the first line of single-use bronchoscopes, the H-SteriScopes. The disposable bronchoscope is available in five models with premium features that help clinicians to target, diagnose, and treat patients while enhancing workflow and productivity.





In May 2021 , PENTAX Medical received CE mark for PENTAX Medical ONE Pulmo, a single-use bronchoscope with superior suction capacity and HD image quality. PENTAX Medical ONE Pulmo has features such as sterility with HD visualization, broadening the clinical applications beyond the standard disposable scope.

Thus, growing technological advancements and product launches of disposable endoscopes will propel the disposable endoscope market growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the disposable endoscope market is segmented into urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, proctoscopy, and others. The GI endoscopy segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the urologic endoscopy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the disposable endoscope market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.









