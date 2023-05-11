Hazard Control Global Market is Projected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.4%

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazard Control - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hazard Control estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$683.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Servo Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Hazard Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$403.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

ABB Group

AMETEK, Inc.

BEI Sensors

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Magnetek, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Hazard Controls: An Introduction

A Prelude to Hazard Control

Hazard Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Share by Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



