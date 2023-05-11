Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Surpass USD 37.26 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Feminine Hygiene Products | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Feminine Hygiene Products Market had a value of USD 24.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 37.26 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Feminine hygiene products are personal care items designed to maintain and promote the cleanliness, health, and comfort of women's intimate areas. These products are used during menstruation, after childbirth, or for general personal hygiene purposes. Feminine hygiene products have come a long way in recent years, with a focus on providing women with more sustainable, eco-friendly options that are also comfortable and effective.

Market Analysis

Women's cognizance levels have been increasing steadily, leading to a greater demand for high-quality feminine hygiene products that offer comfort, convenience, and protection. With more women seeking to lead healthy and active lifestyles, the demand for innovative and eco-friendly products is also on the rise. One of the key drivers of feminine hygiene products market growth is the increasing disposable income in developing countries. As women's incomes rise, they are more willing to spend on high-quality feminine hygiene products that offer superior comfort and protection. This trend is particularly evident in countries such as India and China, where the number of working women is increasing rapidly.

Major Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Some of the major key players are as follows: Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Essity Aktiebolag, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Premier FMCG, Daio Paper Corporation, Ontex, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Natracare LLC, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Bingbing Paper Co Ltd. and Drylock Technologies, and other players.

Impact of Recession on Feminine Hygiene Products Market Share

While economic recession can have a negative impact on the feminine hygiene products market, it is not necessarily a death knell for the industry. As women continue to prioritize their health and hygiene, the demand for essential products like pads and tampons is likely to remain strong. However, manufacturers may need to adapt to changing consumer priorities and offer more affordable options to cater to customers who are feeling the financial pinch.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 24.1 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 37.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Product Type (Sanitary Pads, Panty liners and Shields, Internal Cleansers and Sprays, Tampons, and Menstrual Cup, Disposable razors and blades, Menstrual Cups)

• By Nature (Reusable, Disposable)

• By Distribution Channel (Online store, supermarket/hypermarket, Pharmacy, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The feminine hygiene products market in the Asia Pacific region has been expanding rapidly in recent years. With a large populations in countries like India and China, which have a high number of women in their reproductive years, the demand for feminine hygiene products has been on the rise. In addition, the retail industry in the region is experiencing significant change, with consumers following global trends and seeking out new and innovative products. One of the key drivers of this growth is the increase in disposable income among women in the region.

Key Takeaway from Feminine Hygiene Products Market Study

The global market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the sanitary pads segment projected to dominate the market. Sanitary pads are one of the most widely used feminine hygiene products, and their demand is expected to increase further due to rising awareness about menstrual hygiene and the increasing adoption of feminine care products.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is poised to dominate the market. As more women shift towards a more holistic approach to their health, including their intimate health, the demand for high-quality, affordable feminine hygiene products has increased.

Recent Developments Related to Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The shreveport-based company, FemTech Innovations, has just announced the launch of their newest product, the "Flow Cup". The Flow Cup is a menstrual cup designed to provide women with a comfortable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional period products.

Dabur, one of India's leading FMCG companies, has announced its plans to enter the feminine care market with the launch of its new brand 'Fem'. This move is expected to create a significant impact in the Indian feminine care industry, which is currently dominated by multinational players like Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Kimberly-Clark.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation, By Product Type

9. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation, by Nature

10. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

