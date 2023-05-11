Global Core HR Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for HR Technology Across Various Industry Verticals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Core HR Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Core HR Software estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Core HR Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

CoreHR Limited

Employwise Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom

SAP SE

Sumtotal Systems, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Core HR Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As a Centralized Repository for Workforce Data, Core HR Software is Vital to Seamless Human Resource Management

Automation of HR Processes Paves the Way for Wider Adoption

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for HR Technology across Various Industry Verticals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Steady Pace of Investments in the Space Driven by Organizations Moving Towards Digitization: Total Investment (In US$ Billion) in HR Tech for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Inherent Benefits of Core HR Software Spurs Adoption

Select Popular Core HR Software Solutions

Integration of Employee Self-Service Options Bolsters Market Prospects

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Based HR Management Systems Amplifies Demand for Core HR Solutions

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Increase Investments in HR Software to Improve Cost Optimization

Growing Use of HR Analytics for Effective Decision Making Open up New Possibilities

Increasing Interest in Data-Driven Insights to Track Workforce Performance and Talent Management Drives up Demand: Global HR Analytics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

