Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Emerging Food Categories Drives Growth

The global market for Modified Atmosphere Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Modified Atmosphere Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Amcor Ltd.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Coveris Holdings SA
- CVP Systems, LLC
- Ilapak International SA
- Linde AG
- LINPAC Packaging
- Orics Industries, Inc.
- Praxair, Inc.
- Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging: A Primer
- Rising Demand for Longer Shelf-Life and Hygienic & Fresh Packaging of Food Drives the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
- On Account of Exhibiting Excellent Gas Barrier Properties, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Maintains Largest Share
- While US and Europe Lead, Asia Pacific Market Grows the Fastest
- INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Advancements in Technologies and Innovative Processes for MAP of Fruits and Vegetables
- Special Film Controls Amount of Oxygen and CO2 in a Package
- Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging
- Select Innovative Applications for MAP
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Modified Atmosphere
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Extending Shelf Life of Food Products
- Examples of MAP
- Design Methodology of MAP System
- Suitable Foodstuff for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Fresh and Processed Meat
- Fish and Seafood
- Cheese and Dairy Products
- Ready Made Meals
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Snacks and Nuts
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Coffee
- Advantages and Disadvantages Associated with MAP
- Quality Control: Key to Success of Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Gases for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Materials and Equipment Used
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- MAP Seeking Growth from Emerging Food Categories
- Issue of Food Grade CO2 Shortages for Food & Beverage
- Select Regulations for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
