Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Emerging Food Categories Drives Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Atmosphere Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Modified Atmosphere Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Modified Atmosphere Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris Holdings SA

CVP Systems, LLC

Ilapak International SA

Linde AG

LINPAC Packaging

Orics Industries, Inc.

Praxair, Inc.

Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Modified Atmosphere Packaging: A Primer

Rising Demand for Longer Shelf-Life and Hygienic & Fresh Packaging of Food Drives the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

On Account of Exhibiting Excellent Gas Barrier Properties, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Maintains Largest Share

While US and Europe Lead, Asia Pacific Market Grows the Fastest

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Advancements in Technologies and Innovative Processes for MAP of Fruits and Vegetables

Special Film Controls Amount of Oxygen and CO2 in a Package

Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging

Select Innovative Applications for MAP

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Modified Atmosphere

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Extending Shelf Life of Food Products

Examples of MAP

Design Methodology of MAP System

Suitable Foodstuff for Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Fresh and Processed Meat

Fish and Seafood

Cheese and Dairy Products

Ready Made Meals

Bakery and Confectionery

Snacks and Nuts

Fruits and Vegetables

Coffee

Advantages and Disadvantages Associated with MAP

Quality Control: Key to Success of Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Gases for Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Materials and Equipment Used

Modified Atmosphere Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MAP Seeking Growth from Emerging Food Categories

Issue of Food Grade CO2 Shortages for Food & Beverage

Select Regulations for Modified Atmosphere Packaging

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8veop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment