Result of AGM

11 May 2023
Irish Continental Group plc
Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)
At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 11 May 2023, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.
The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.
|RESOLUTION
|For
|Against
|Total Votes
|Withheld
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Number
|Percent Issued Capital
|Number
|ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|1
|To receive and consider the 2022 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)
|118,526,104
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|118,526,104
|69.36%
|15,990
|2
|To declare a final dividend of 9.45 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022
|118,536,304
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|118,536,304
|69.37%
|5,790
|3.a
|To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director
|95,855,067
|80.87%
|22,681,237
|19.13%
|118,536,304
|69.37%
|5,790
|3.b
|To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director
|117,769,364
|99.35%
|766,940
|0.65%
|118,536,304
|69.37%
|5790
|3.c
|To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director
|117,868,924
|99.44%
|663,940
|0.56%
|118,532,864
|69.37%
|9,230
|3.d
|To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director
|117,786,660
|99.37%
|746,204
|0.63%
|118,532,864
|69.37%
|9,230
|3.e
|To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director
|117,092,426
|98.78%
|1,440,438
|1.22%
|118,532,864
|69.37%
|9,230
|3.f
|To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director
|117,867,924
|99.44%
|664,940
|0.56%
|118,532,864
|69.37%
|9,230
|4
|To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023
|117,100,958
|98.80%
|1,425,146
|1.20%
|118,526,104
|69.36%
|15,900
|5
|To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 (as an advisory resolution)
|100,821,152
|88.73%
|12,806,376
|11.27%
|113,627,528
|66.50%
|4,914,566
|6
|General authority to allot relevant securities
|114,282,924
|96.41%
|4,253,380
|3.59%
|118,536,304
|69.37%
|5,790
|7
|To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances
|115,696,550
|97.60%
|2,839,754
|2.40%
|118,536,304
|69.37%
|5,790
|8
|To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions
|114,272,724
|98.66%
|1,548,338
|1.34%
|115,821,062
|67.78%
|2,721,032
|9
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|117,083,628
|99.98%
|27,050
|0.02%
|117,110,678
|68.54%
|1,429,616
|10
|To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares
|118,506,084
|99.98%
|20,020
|0.02%
|118,526,104
|69.36%
|15,990
|11
|Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice
|116,970,001
|98.68%
|1,563,553
|1.32%
|118,533,554
|69.37%
|8,540
Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.
Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary