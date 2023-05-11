Masonic Homes of California Appoints New President and CEO to Lead Statewide Growth

UNION CITY, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just ahead of its 125th anniversary, the Masonic Homes of California announces that it has named Terry Quigley, MSW, as its new president and chief executive officer. She succeeds long-time president and CEO Gary Charland, who is slated to retire. As the number of seniors in California grows to nearly 30 percent of the overall population, the traditional way of accessing senior care is expected to shift from site-based models to a more diffused, community-based model, in which services can be provided close to home.



“In a mission-driven, human services organization that serves clients throughout the state, we need top-notch talent with expertise in community-based programs,” says Larry Adamson, chairman of the board of trustees for the Masonic Homes of California. “Terry is well-positioned to take the Masonic Homes into the future, given her strong commitment to and passion for seniors, and her strategic know-how and proven relationships with community collaborators. She’s the right leader to expand our services throughout the state.”

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the senior living sector, Quigley brings operational sophistication to the Masonic Homes of California. Prior to this appointment, Quigley was the chief operating officer for Episcopal Communities and Services in Southern California, where she oversaw three CCRCs, one assisted living community, and one affordable housing community, serving roughly 700 residents. A graduate of UC San Diego and San Diego State University, Quigley has spent most of her career in the California senior care industry.

“There are so many things about the organization that I love,” Quigley said of the Masonic Homes of California, which is based in Union City. “I love their commitment to community, their commitment to underserved areas, and the fact that they have really built a culture on being a resource to youth and families. It’s a pretty unique constellation of services within their mission. And, being part of an organization that is servant-leadership-based, with a culture of visibility and connection with the team, is very important to me.”

Charland, the current president and CEO, helmed the organization for a decade, ushering in a period of construction and improvements for two senior-living communities. He also oversaw an expansion of services in memory care and mental health services for children and families. “Modernizing our campuses and expanding our services has been the honor of my career,” Charland said. “And after building a strong foundation on our historic campuses over the past decade, I retire knowing Masonic Homes will be in good hands.”

The Masonic Homes of California serves seniors on two campuses, in Union City and Covina, that collectively house more than 400 residents. It also provides more than 40,000 California Masons and their families with social services and emergency financial relief. In addition, the Masonic Homes also serves an expanding number of children and families through its Masonic Center for Youth and Families, with locations in San Francisco and Covina. The Masonic Homes of California was named by the Bay Area News Group as a Top Workplace in 2019 and 2020, and a national Top Workplace in Health Care in 2021. It has been recognized as a Five Star facility by CMS. More information about the Masonic Homes can be found at their website .

About Masonic Homes of California

Founded in 1898, the Masonic Homes of California is a charitable organization devoted to helping our communities live well and achieve meaningful and rewarding lives. We provide senior residential communities, statewide outreach services, financial support, mental health services, and care management to members of the Masons of California, a nonprofit fraternal organization with more than 40,000 diverse members. We are invested in California communities, supporting schools, community services, local charities, and children in need. Learn more about us at our website and about the Masons of California here .

