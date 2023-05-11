Global Optical Encoders Strategic Market Report 2023: Consumer Electronic Segment Dominates, while Healthcare to Create New Opportunities

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Encoders: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Optical Encoders estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Absolute Encoder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Incremental Encoder segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $566.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Optical Encoders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$566.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$982.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into the Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

COVID-19 Presents Breathers for Optical Encoders Market, despite Production Glitches

Optical Encoders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Optical Encoders: Using Light to Determine Accurate Position & Motion of Motors

Classification of Encoders

Operating Principle

Absolute Encoders: Scoring High over Incremental Counterparts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Growth Factors and Restraints

Analysis by Product Type: Absolute Optical Encoder Claims Sizeable Share

World Optical Encoders Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Absolute Encoder, and Incremental Encoder

Analysis by End-Use Sector: Consumer Electronic Segment Dominates, while Healthcare to Create New Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Machine Health Monitoring Made Easier with Optical Encoders

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation to Drive Demand

Growing Uptake of Industrial Robotics Bodes Well

Rising Footprint of Robotics in Automotive Sector to Underpin Revenue Growth

Machine Tools: An Established Market for Optical Encoders

Rising Demand for SMT Equipment Promotes Growth

SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors

Prevailing Trends in the SMT Equipment Domain Influence Market Prospects

Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors: Key End-Use Segment

Encoders Essential for Accurate Positioning in Medical Equipment

Market to Gain from Growing Importance of IoT

Encoders with Advanced Signal Processing Algorithms & Miniature Designs Seek to Widen the Footprint

