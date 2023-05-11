Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc
(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)
11 May 2023
AGM Results
Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 18 April 2023. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and
https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
The full voting results are set out below:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|Votes
Withheld*
|%
|Total
Votes
|% of issued share capital voted
|To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
|73,709,133
|100.00
|14
|0.00
|149
|0.00
|73,709,147
|77.73
|To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|73,065,700
|99.47
|390,957
|0.53
|252,639
|0.34
|73,456,657
|77.46
|To declare a final dividend of USc43.33 per share
|73,709,282
|100.00
|14
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Michael Carvill
|73,709,009
|100.00
|287
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Mette Dobel
|73,696,149
|99.98
|13,147
|0.02
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King
|73,198,151
|99.31
|511,145
|0.69
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Clever Fonseca
|73,709,282
|100.00
|14
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Graham Martin
|73,324,287
|99.48
|385,009
|0.52
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Deirdre Somers
|73,360,459
|99.53
|348,837
|0.47
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To re-elect Andrew Webb
|73,709,082
|100.00
|214
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To elect Tom Hickey
|73,560,733
|99.80
|148,352
|0.20
|211
|0.00
|73,709,085
|77.73
|To elect Issa Al Balushi
|68,606,437
|100.00
|1,214
|0.00
|5,101,654
|7.44
|68,607,651
|72.35
|To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration
|72,545,768
|98.42
|1,163,528
|1.58
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.
|73,644,818
|99.91
|64,478
|0.09
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|71,307,730
|97.07
|2,148,927
|2.93
|252,639
|0.34
|73,456,657
|77.46
|To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
|72,619,234
|98.52
|1,090,062
|1.48
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To disapply statutory pre-emption rights
|72,605,231
|98.50
|1,103,854
|1.50
|211
|0.00
|73,709,085
|77.73
|To authorise market purchases
|73,675,851
|99.95
|33,445
|0.05
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
|To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.
|72,637,600
|98.55
|1,071,696
|1.45
|-
|0.00
|73,709,296
|77.73
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Michael Starke
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 943 036
Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O’Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.