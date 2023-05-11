Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

 

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 18 April 2023. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

and

 

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

 

The full voting results are set out below:

 

ResolutionVotes

For		%Votes

Against		%Votes

Withheld*		%Total

Votes		% of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts73,709,133100.00140.001490.0073,709,14777.73
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report73,065,70099.47390,9570.53252,6390.3473,456,65777.46
To declare a final dividend of USc43.33 per share73,709,282100.00140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Michael Carvill73,709,009100.002870.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Mette Dobel73,696,14999.9813,1470.02-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King73,198,15199.31511,1450.69-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Clever Fonseca73,709,282100.00140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Graham Martin73,324,28799.48385,0090.52-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Deirdre Somers73,360,45999.53348,8370.47-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Andrew Webb73,709,082100.002140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To elect Tom Hickey73,560,73399.80148,3520.202110.0073,709,08577.73
To elect Issa Al Balushi68,606,437100.001,2140.005,101,6547.4468,607,65172.35
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration72,545,76898.421,163,5281.58-0.0073,709,29677.73
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.73,644,81899.9164,4780.09-0.0073,709,29677.73
To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy71,307,73097.072,148,9272.93252,6390.3473,456,65777.46
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities72,619,23498.521,090,0621.48-0.0073,709,29677.73
To disapply statutory pre-emption rights72,605,23198.501,103,8541.502110.0073,709,08577.73
To authorise market purchases73,675,85199.9533,4450.05-0.0073,709,29677.73
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.72,637,60098.551,071,6961.45-0.0073,709,29677.73

 

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

 

 

