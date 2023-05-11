Russia Upstream and Oilfield Services Market Analysis Report 2023: Impacts of the Russo-Ukraine War and Forecasts to 2030 as Sanctions Continue

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russian Upstream and Oilfield Services 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As of the beginning of 2023, Russian oil gas appeared to be withstanding pressures with a very small production cut and apparent ability to move oil albeit with a significant loss in revenue. Will Russia be able to maintain this?
The report outlines key characteristics of the industry in adverse conditions and lists key factors that influence decision-makers. The report focuses on factors that are truly important and which could not be derived from traditional economic reviews of the country and industry.
The report compares sanctions' effect on production in other instances such as Iran and Venezuela. Export issues are briefly analyzed with the identification of key logistical constraints. Logistical constraints, sanctions, and influencing factors are then translated into probable production profiles.
The report then presents a vision of future development in two scenarios with one scenario in the background. All scenarios suggest a decline in crude oil output but not all call for a significant reduction in oilfield services' activities.
The report uses a bottom-up approach focusing first and foremost on an understanding of the core activity data. The market size is a function of activity levels.
The report is a tool for anyone who is strategically involved in oil and gas upstream and OFS globally. It is written by a strategic consultant who views the industry through the lens of a top executive or seasoned investor.
The report is highly visual with lots of graphs and numerical values which allows for a quick and easy understanding of the trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global context
- Global production shares
- Russian export, and sanctions impact history
2. Scenarios' description
- Key factors moving forward, impact on production, refining throughput, and export
3. Export crude and petroleum products from Russia
- Export routes and economics review
- Export bottlenecks and impact on production
4. Crude production and activity levels by regions and companies in 2010-2022
- Crude and gas production
- Producing wells
- Development and exploration drilling
- Sidetracking
- New wells completions
- Workovers/well-servicing jobs
- Fracturing
- Comparative data points
5. Oilfield Services Market by segments in 2010-2022
- Development drilling vertical
- Development drilling horizontal
- Exploration drilling
- Prospecting drilling
- Rig transport (mobilization)/Rig assembly
- Drill bits and bits program supervision
- Turbines
- Drilling fluids
- MWD/LDW
- Rotary Steering Systems
- Pressure pumping
- Cementing
- Hydraulic fracturing
- Coiled Tubing
- Wireline services
- Open hole logging
- Cased hole logging
- Perforation
- Completion (crews only)
- Well servicing/workovers
- Sidetracking (crew time)
- Seismic
- Artificial Lift Systems
- Casing
- Selected segments on slides with comparative analytics
6. Scenario "F" - production, drilling, and other activities, OFS market till 2030
- Crude and gas production
- Producing wells
- Development and exploration drilling
- Sidetracking
- New wells completions
- Workovers/well-servicing jobs
- Fracturing
- Comparative data points
- Market development forecast with slides on selected segments
7. Scenario "S" - production, drilling, and other activities, OFS market till 2030
- Crude and gas production
- Producing wells
- Development and exploration drilling
- Sidetracking
- New wells completions
- Workovers/well-servicing jobs
- Fracturing
- Comparative data points
- Market development forecast with slides on selected segments
8. Upstream structure - Oil Companies
- Large companies' historical revenues
- Profit, CAPEX
- A sample calculation of a large company's key financial attributes
9. OFS industry brief description
- History
- Competitive environment
- Market shares
- Largest drilling companies
- Western Majors role
- Probable evolution of the industry in the new environment
Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes
- Gazprom
- Gazpromneft
- Halliburton
- LUKOIL
- NOVATEK
- Rosneft
- Schlumberger
- Surgutneftegas
- Weatherford
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4foaee
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.