Russia Upstream and Oilfield Services Market Analysis Report 2023: Impacts of the Russo-Ukraine War and Forecasts to 2030 as Sanctions Continue

As of the beginning of 2023, Russian oil gas appeared to be withstanding pressures with a very small production cut and apparent ability to move oil albeit with a significant loss in revenue. Will Russia be able to maintain this?

The report outlines key characteristics of the industry in adverse conditions and lists key factors that influence decision-makers. The report focuses on factors that are truly important and which could not be derived from traditional economic reviews of the country and industry.

The report compares sanctions' effect on production in other instances such as Iran and Venezuela. Export issues are briefly analyzed with the identification of key logistical constraints. Logistical constraints, sanctions, and influencing factors are then translated into probable production profiles.

The report then presents a vision of future development in two scenarios with one scenario in the background. All scenarios suggest a decline in crude oil output but not all call for a significant reduction in oilfield services' activities.

The report uses a bottom-up approach focusing first and foremost on an understanding of the core activity data. The market size is a function of activity levels.

The report is a tool for anyone who is strategically involved in oil and gas upstream and OFS globally. It is written by a strategic consultant who views the industry through the lens of a top executive or seasoned investor.

The report is highly visual with lots of graphs and numerical values which allows for a quick and easy understanding of the trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global context

Global production shares

Russian export, and sanctions impact history

2. Scenarios' description

Key factors moving forward, impact on production, refining throughput, and export

3. Export crude and petroleum products from Russia

Export routes and economics review

Export bottlenecks and impact on production

4. Crude production and activity levels by regions and companies in 2010-2022

Crude and gas production

Producing wells

Development and exploration drilling

Sidetracking

New wells completions

Workovers/well-servicing jobs

Fracturing

Comparative data points

5. Oilfield Services Market by segments in 2010-2022

Development drilling vertical

Development drilling horizontal

Exploration drilling

Prospecting drilling

Rig transport (mobilization)/Rig assembly

Drill bits and bits program supervision

Turbines

Drilling fluids

MWD/LDW

Rotary Steering Systems

Pressure pumping

Cementing

Hydraulic fracturing

Coiled Tubing

Wireline services

Open hole logging

Cased hole logging

Perforation

Completion (crews only)

Well servicing/workovers

Sidetracking (crew time)

Seismic

Artificial Lift Systems

Casing

Selected segments on slides with comparative analytics

6. Scenario "F" - production, drilling, and other activities, OFS market till 2030

Crude and gas production

Producing wells

Development and exploration drilling

Sidetracking

New wells completions

Workovers/well-servicing jobs

Fracturing

Comparative data points

Market development forecast with slides on selected segments

7. Scenario "S" - production, drilling, and other activities, OFS market till 2030

Crude and gas production

Producing wells

Development and exploration drilling

Sidetracking

New wells completions

Workovers/well-servicing jobs

Fracturing

Comparative data points

Market development forecast with slides on selected segments

8. Upstream structure - Oil Companies

Large companies' historical revenues

Profit, CAPEX

A sample calculation of a large company's key financial attributes

9. OFS industry brief description

History

Competitive environment

Market shares

Largest drilling companies

Western Majors role

Probable evolution of the industry in the new environment

