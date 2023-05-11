New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Stability Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032699/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Protein Stability Analysis Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protein Stability Analysis estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2022-2030. Reagents & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Protein Stability Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Enzo Biochem, Inc.

- General Electric

- Horiba, Ltd

- Perkinelmer, Inc.

- Setaram Instrumentation

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Spectris PLC

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Unchained Labs

- Waters Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032699/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Protein Stability Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reagents & Assay Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents & Assay Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Reagents & Assay Kits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumable & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumable & Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumable &

Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Techniques by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Surface Plasma Resonance

Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning

Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning

Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 43: World Protein Stability Analysis Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Protein Stability Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments,

Consumable & Accessories and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography,

Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI),

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract

Research Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032699/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________