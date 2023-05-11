Global Wheat Flour Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $305.8 Billion by 2028 at a 4.05% CAGR

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wheat flour market size reached US$ 241.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 305.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.05% during 2022-2028.

Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels.

Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products.

Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour.



Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe.

Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups. Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population.

Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wheat flour market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, end-use and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

All-Purpose Flour

Semolina Flour

Whole-Wheat Flour

Fine Wheat Flour

Bread Flour

Others

The wheat flour industry has been segmented on the basis of product types which mainly include all-purpose, semolina, whole-wheat, fine wheat and bread.



Breakup by End-Use:

Food Use

Feed Use

Bio-Fuel

Others

Based on end-use, the market has been segregated into food use, feed use and bio-fuel use. Currently, food use is majorly used in the food industry for preparing a wide variety of products.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, specialty stores and online. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common channels used for obtaining wheat flour as they offer a varied range of brands and products.

