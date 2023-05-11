IP Desk Phone Market Size to Surpass $ 2,411.65 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global IP Desk Phone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Video Desktop IP Phone and Common Desktop IP Phone), Connectivity (Wired, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others), End-User (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Enterprise, and Others), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

As per the research report “Global IP Desk Phone Market” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,524.73 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,411.65 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.





IP desk phones are physical hardware devices similar to a landline telephone that possess additional hardware for VoIP-enabled features. IP phone deploy Ethernet (RJ45) cables to transmit voice signals in the form of digital packets through the internet. Thus, IP desk phones are deployed in large enterprises to offer HD voice quality in order to streamline the communication systems of an enterprise.

The increasing demand for efficient communication systems within the enterprise is driving the growth of IP desk phones market. IP desk phones enable video and audio calls within a local area network. The technology is widely adopted by companies due to its reliability, cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and call quality. For instance, in November 2022, Grandstream Networks, Inc. launched portable Wi-Fi IP desk phones that are integrated Zoom phone allowing businesses to pair zoom phones with IP Phone to create a flexible and mobile voice platform. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-quality communication systems in enterprises is accelerating the growth of the market.

The integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in IP desk phones is providing significant growth opportunities for IP desk phone market during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence has the potential to reduce the need for a human with chatbots to conduct complex tasks such as booking appointments, inviting attendees, or setting up meetings and more. Thus, the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automating basic enterprise operations is growth opportunities for IP desk phone market. However, the security concerns associated with IP desk phones are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 2,411.65 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Avaya LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link, Escene, Grandstream Networks, Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Yealink Inc.

Common Desktop IP Phone By Connectivity Wired

DECT

Wi-Fi

Others By End-User IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Enterprise

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

The Global IP Desk Phone Market size is estimated to reach USD 2,411.65 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, IP desk phone are divided based on the Type into Video Desktop IP Phone and Common Desktop IP Phone.

In the context of Connectivity, the market is separated into Wired, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others.

Based on the End-User, the market is segregated into IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Enterprise, and Others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in IP desk phone market.

IP Desk Phone Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for high-quality communication systems in enterprises is driving the growth of the market.

The technological advancements in wireless communication systems such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is accelerating the growth of the market.

The emergence of Wi-Fi 6/6E communication technology is propelling the growth of the market.

Restraints

The increased dependence of IP desk phones on internet is hindering the growth of the market.

The limited mobility of IP desk phones is restraining the growth of IP desk phones market.

Opportunities

The incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in IP desk phones is presenting significant growth opportunities for the IP desk phone market.

Global IP Desk Phone Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the common desktop IP phone contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Common desktop IP phones are deployed in home offices and small businesses with access to broadband internet service. Common Desktop IP Phones eliminate the standard telephone lines as they use Ethernet cables for connectivity and offer advanced features in comparison to the traditional telephone systems.

Based on Connectivity, wired segment offered substantial shares to the global IP desk phone market in the year 2022. Wired IP desk phones provide high security features in comparison to the wireless IP desk phones as it is connected through copper wires or Ethernet cables. Wired IP phones are highly secure and reliable communication systems that are used to place calls, send e-mails, and text messages effectively. Consequently, the ability of wired IP desk phones to ensure the privacy and security of communication systems is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on End-User, the enterprise segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growing adoption of IP desk phones by large organizations and SMEs for efficient communication between the employees is propelling the growth of the market. Businesses are increasingly adopting VoIP infrastructure to provide efficient communication systems in order to support hybrid work culture in the organizations. Thus, IP desk phones provide convenience to the employees to work and connect with people according to their requirements and needs.

Based on region, The North American region has been a major contributor to the growth of the IP desk phone market. The growing number of commercial spaces such as corporate offices, education centers, and shopping malls is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the region such as the development of IP phones with fifth-generation (5G) technology is accelerating the growth of the regional market.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Yealink Inc. collaborated with Kramer to enhance the audio-visual experience in hybrid meeting spaces.

In November 2022, Grandstream Networks, Inc. introduced a new 12-line GRP2636 model that integrates with the Professional Carrier-Grade IP phones designed with zero-touch provisioning to provide an easy communication system.

List of Major Global IP Desk Phone Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

Avaya LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link

Escene

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Yealink Inc.

Global IP Desk Phone Market Segmentation:

By Type Video Desktop IP Phone Common Desktop IP Phone

By Connectivity Wired DECT Wi-Fi Others

By End-User IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Government Enterprise Others



Key Questions Covered in the IP Desk Phone Market Report

What is IP desk phone?

- IP Desk Phone is a communication device that facilitates two-way communication between sender and a receiver. IP desk phones uses internet instead of wired cables to place calls, send e-mails and text messages. IP desk phones are deployed in shared workspaces, common areas, and open office designs to connect all the employees together with a single communication system.

What will be the potential market valuation for the IP desk phone market industry by 2030?

- The market for global IP desk phones is expected to reach USD 2,411.65 Million in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% due to the growing advancements in technology along with the increasing adoption of IP desk phones with advanced features.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the IP Desk Phone market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The report consists of segments including Type, Connectivity, and End-User. Each segment is projected to have the fastest growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, the Connectivity segment witnessed Wi-Fi as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced communication technologies such as Wi-Fi to support hybrid and remote working environments is accelerating the growth of IP desk phones market.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest-CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the growing culture of hybrid work environments in Asia-Pacific region as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the vast IT infrastructure in the region is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

