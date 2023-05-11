[Latest] Global Demand Planning Solutions Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.681 Billion by 2030 at a 10.31% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Demand Planning Solutions Market By Deployment (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), By Component (Solutions And Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Demand Planning Solutions Market size was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.681 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.31% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Demand Planning Solutions? How big is the Demand Planning Solutions Industry?

Report Overview:

Demand planning solutions are programming applications that assist organizations with determining future interests for their items and administrations. These arrangements utilize progressed calculations and information investigation to break down verifiable deal information, market patterns, and different variables to precisely foresee future interest.

Solutions for demand planning help businesses reduce the likelihood of stockouts, excess inventory, and other issues by optimizing their inventory levels, production schedules, and supply chain operations.

Global Demand Planning Solutions Market: Growth Factors

They likewise empower organizations to answer rapidly to changes popular, guaranteeing that they can address client issues and keep up with elevated degrees of consumer loyalty. Demand planning solutions are becoming increasingly important for businesses of all sizes and in all industries in light of the increasing complexity of global supply chains and the rising demand for customized goods and services. As a result, it is anticipated that the demand for solutions for demand planning will continue to rise in the coming years.

The global demand planning solutions market is being driven by a number of things, such as the rising demand for customized goods and services, the expanding use of cloud-based solutions, and the growing requirement for precise demand forecasting in order to optimize supply chain operations.

The market offers critical open doors for programming merchants, with organizations of all sizes and enterprises hoping to further develop their interest arranging capacities. These factors create ample opportunities for the demand planning solutions industry. Nonetheless, the market likewise faces a few difficulties, like, the intricacy of coordinating demand planning solutions with other endeavor frameworks, the requirement for trained staff to oversee and utilize these arrangements, and the gamble of erroneous forecasting because of market trends, changing preference of customers, and economic situations.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.62 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.681 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.31% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players DynaSys Solutions, SAP SE, JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, JustEnough Software Corporation, Anaplan, Inc., Vanguard Software Corporation, John Galt Solutions, Inc., Kinaxis Inc., Slimstock, Business Forecast Systems, Inc., Logility, Inc., RELEX Solutions, ToolsGroup, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Demand Solutions, o9 Solutions, Inc., GMDH LLC, FuturMaster, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, HighJump Software, Inc., E2open LLC, and Accelytics Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Key Segment By Deployment, Component, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Demand Planning Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global demand planning solutions market is segmented based on deployment, component, enterprise size, end-user, and region.

Based on deployment, the global market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is mainly because, in comparison to on-premises solutions, cloud-based solutions offer a number of advantages, including greater scalability, adaptability, and value. Cloud-based arrangements likewise empower organizations to get to their interest by arranging programming from any place with a web association, making it simpler to team up with remote groups and accomplices. With the rising reception of cloud-based advances across different ventures and the developing pattern towards computerized change, the cloud-based section of the interest arranging arrangements market is supposed to keep on growing before very long.

Based on component, the global market is bifurcated into solutions and services,

Based on enterprise size, the global demand planning solutions industry is segmented into SMEs and large-scale.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, food & beverages, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is because of the rising requirement for precise interest estimating and stock administration in this industry. Companies in the BFSI sector are required to abide by a variety of regulatory requirements regarding financial reporting and inventory management. These businesses are able to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction thanks to the assistance of demand planning solutions in managing the levels of their inventory and optimizing the operations of their supply chains.

Demand for demand planning solutions in this sector is anticipated to continue growing in the coming years due to the growing adoption of digital technologies and the rising demand for personalized financial products and services.

The global Demand Planning Solutions market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large-Scale

By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Others

Browse the full “Demand Planning Solutions Market By Deployment (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), By Component (Solutions And Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/demand-planning-solutions-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Demand Planning Solutions market include -

DynaSys Solutions

SAP SE

JDA Software Group Inc.

Oracle Corporation

JustEnough Software Corporation

Anaplan Inc.

Vanguard Software Corporation

John Galt Solutions Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Slimstock

Business Forecast Systems Inc.

Logility Inc.

RELEX Solutions

ToolsGroup

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Demand Solutions

o9 Solutions Inc.

GMDH LLC

FuturMaster

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

IBM Corporation

HighJump Software Inc.

E2open LLC

Accelytics Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Demand Planning Solutions market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.31% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Demand Planning Solutions market size was valued at around US$ 3.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.681 billion by 2030.

The demand planning solutions market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing complexity of supply chain management.

Based on end-user segmentation, BFSI was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on deployment segmentation, on-premises was the leading deployment in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Demand Planning Solutions industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Demand Planning Solutions Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Demand Planning Solutions Industry?

What segments does the Demand Planning Solutions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Demand Planning Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment, Component, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating demand planning solutions market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for accurate demand forecasting and inventory management as well as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, North America is a significant demand planning solution market.

A lot of businesses in retail, manufacturing, and healthcare rely on these solutions to improve their supply chain operations and the region is home to several leading software vendors that provide solutions for demand planning. The retail business, specifically, is a critical supporter of the interest arranging arrangements market in North America, driven by the developing pattern towards omnichannel retailing and the requirement for exact interest gauging to oversee stock levels successfully. It is anticipated that the demand for demand planning solutions in North America will continue to rise in the coming years as a result of the rising demand for personalized goods & services and the increasing complexity of global supply chains.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2021, Logility, a supplier of store network enhancement arrangements, reported the arrival of its most recent form of Logility Explorer Arrangements, a cloud-based arrangement that assists organizations with further developing their interest gauging and stock administration capacities. Businesses can generate demand forecasts that are more accurate and optimize inventory levels in order to meet customer demand thanks to the solution's advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

capabilities. In February 2021, SAP SE, a leading software provider announced the launch of the most recent version of SAP Integrated Business Planning, a cloud-based solution that enables businesses to integrate demand planning, inventory optimization, and supply chain planning into a single platform. Supply chain operations' efficiency and adaptability are enhanced by the solution's support for collaborative decision-making and real-time visibility into operations.

