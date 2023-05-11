United States Laundry & Linen Services Market Report 2023

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Laundry & Linen Services Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents the revenues of employer and non-employer establishments. However, revenues from coin-operated laundries in multiple-unit housing managed by route operators (also referred to as laundry-service providers or LSPs) are included.

Total revenues are segmented by establishment type: uniform laundries, dry cleaners and laundries, linen laundries, and laundromats and route operators.

Revenues are also presented by market: business (i.e., uniform and linen laundries) and household (i.e., dry cleaners and laundries, and laundromats and route operators). To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

REVENUE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Uniform Laundries

Dry Cleaners & Laundries

Laundromats & Route Operators

Linen Laundries

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Scope

Sources

Industry Codes

The Methodology

Resources

