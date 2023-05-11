Verizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2023 annual meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) has announced preliminary results of the shareholder vote at its annual meeting, which was held today in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Verizon’s shareholders elected each of Verizon’s 12 directors to a one-year term. Shareholders also voted in favor of three management proposals:

Approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as described in the 2023 proxy statement;

Agreed with the Board recommendation that future advisory votes on executive compensation be held annually; and

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.



All five shareholder proposals were defeated: report on government requests to remove content; prohibit political contributions; amend executive compensation clawback policy; shareholder ratification of annual equity awards; and adopt an independent chair policy.

Vote tallies are considered preliminary until the final results are tabulated and certified by independent inspectors of election. The final results will be posted on Verizon’s website at www.verizon.com/about/investors .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:



Kim Ancin

908.801.0500

kimberly.ancin@verizon.com



Eric Wilkens

201.572.9317

eric.wilkens@verizon.com