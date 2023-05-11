Global Sports Gloves Market Strategy Report 2023: COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Gloves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$743.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $461.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$461.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$212.4 Million by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist Sportsmen

COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities

Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports Revenues

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry Takes it on the Chin

Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects

Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves

COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related Retail Trade

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise of "At Home Fitness" Sees a Partially Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves

COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight

Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period

Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness & Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded Annually Worldwide

Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back Opportunities Currently in Hiatus

Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit Sales of Gym Gloves

Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the Post COVID-19 Period

Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat the Impact of COVID-19

Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period

Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves

More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves

Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19

Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for Sports Glove Sales

Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves

