Global Sports Gloves Market Strategy Report 2023: COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Gloves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$743.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $461.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$461.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$212.4 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist Sportsmen
- COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities
- Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports Revenues
- The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry Takes it on the Chin
- Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects
- Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves
- COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes
- Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related Retail Trade
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Induced Rise of "At Home Fitness" Sees a Partially Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves
- COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight
- Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness & Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded Annually Worldwide
- Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back Opportunities Currently in Hiatus
- Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit Sales of Gym Gloves
- Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat the Impact of COVID-19
- Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves
- More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves
- Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19
- Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for Sports Glove Sales
- Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 38 Featured)
- Adidas America Inc
- All-Star Sporting Goods
- AML Group Ltd
- Everlast Worldwide Inc
- Gloves n Gloves
- Grays of Cambridge
- Hirzl AG
- Kathmandu Outdoor
- Mizuno Corporation
- Nike Inc
- Rawlings
- SELECT SPORT A/S
- TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd
- Under Armour Inc
- Wilson Sporting Goods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jby6qm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment