Global Consumer Credit Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Consumer Credit Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the consumer credit market forecasts the market to experience growth in the coming years. The market size is estimated to grow from $10.4 billion in 2022 to $11.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The market size is then expected to grow to $13.9 billion by 2027, at CAGR of more than 5%.



One major factor that is expected to contribute to the growth of the consumer credit market is the increasing adoption of cashless transactions. Fintech lenders are likely to provide loans to cashless payment adopters, who benefit from lower interest rates, lower default risks, and a reliable payment history that enables effective loan application screening.

In Europe, for example, the number of non-cash payments increased by 12.5% to $123.63 billion in 2021, while the total value increased by 18.6% to $213.26 trillion. This growth in cashless transactions is expected to drive the consumer credit market.

The consumer credit market is led by major companies such as Bank of America, Citigroup, and JP Morgan Chase, with product innovations and acquisitions shaping the market.

Innovative product solutions are a key trend in the consumer credit market, with major players developing products that incorporate artificial intelligence and data analytics. LoanDepot Inc., for example, has launched a digital home equity line of credit that provides homeowners with financing options and convenience that traditional products do not offer.

For instance, in June 2022, National Australia Bank acquired Citibank N.A.'s consumer division, contributing to the company's goal of becoming a top personal bank. Finally, North America is currently the largest region in the consumer credit market.

The global consumer credit market is segmented as -

1) By Service Type: Credit Services, Software And IT Support Services

2) By Credit Type: Revolving Credits, Non-Revolving Credits

3) By Issuer: Banks And Finance Companies, Credit Unions, Other Issuers

4) By Payment Method: Direct Deposit, Debit Card, Other Payment Methods

5) By Application: Individual, Enterprise, Other Applications

The Consumer Credit Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the global consumer credit market, providing insights into the key drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the key players operating in the market. The report provide in-depth analysis of the growth potential of the consumer credit market in various regions that businesses, investors, and other stakeholders can leverage to grow in this market.

