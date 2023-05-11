New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Projection Mapping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Projection Mapping Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Projection Mapping estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.6% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR



The Projection Mapping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- AV Stumpfl GmbH

- Barco

- BenQ

- Blue Pony

- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

- Digital Projection

- garageCube

- Green Hippo

- HeavyM

- Lumitrix s.r.o

- NEC Display Solutions

- NuFormer

- Optoma USA

- Panasonic Corporation

- Pixel Rain Digital

- Resolume

- Seiko Epson Corporation

- ViewSonic Corporation

- Vivitek





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Projection Mapping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Projection Mapping Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media Events by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Media Events by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Media Events by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Venue Openings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Venue Openings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Venue Openings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Launches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Product Launches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Product Launches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for 2D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for 4D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for 4D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,

Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping

by Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D

and 4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,

Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product

Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue

Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment

and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by

Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and

4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection

Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection

Mapping by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other

Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and

Product Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection

Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media

Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection

Mapping by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,

Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection

Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Projection

Mapping by Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2D, 3D and 4D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Projection Mapping

by Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Projection

Mapping by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other

Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and

Product Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Projection Mapping

by Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events,

Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 136: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Projection

Mapping by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,

Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________