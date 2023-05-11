The Imaging Chemicals Market Size Is Expected To Reach $31 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Imaging Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the imaging chemicals market highlights the significant growth in the market due to the rising prevalence of cancer and brain disorders. These diseases require real-time monitoring, determining the precise location and stage of cancer to aid in treatment, and visualizing cellular activity, all of which can be achieved through imaging chemicals.



The global imaging chemicals market size is expected to grow from $23.7 billion in 2022 to $25.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The market is expected to reach $31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the imaging chemicals market in 2022.

Major players in the market include Eastman Kodak Company, Vivimed Labs Limited, DIC Corporation, Flint Group S.A., and BASF SE, among others.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the imaging chemicals market. Major market players are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For example, In August 2022, Saati Advanced Chemicals LLC announced the acquisition of Ikonics Corporation, a company that offers screen preparation chemicals, digital pre-press products, direct emulsions, and specialty inks.

The global imaging chemicals market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Imaging Agents and Toners, Printing Inks, Image Developers

2) By Application: Medical Diagnostics, Packaging and Printing, Textile Processing, Mining, Other Applications

The Imaging Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 covers key market drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the key players operating in the market. The report also profiles leading players in the industry and provides insights into their competitive strategies, market positioning, and financial performance.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

