Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the investment banking trading services market forecasts the market to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% and an increase in market share from $342.3 billion in 2022 to $371.6 billion in 2023. Further, the market is expected to reach $516.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8.5%. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the investment banking trading services industry in 2022.



The demand for advisory and consultancy services is expected to propel the future growth of the investment banking and trading services market. Advisory services, including IPOs for companies, merger and acquisition advisory services, and other related services, provide expertise and strategic advice to clients. The growth of advisory and consultancy services is evident in various industries, such as management, scientific, and technical consulting services in Canada, which reported $22.4 billion in operating revenue in 2020.

The investment banking and trading services market is highly competitive. Bank of America Corporation, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Inc., and others are the major investment banking and trading services companies.

These companies are focusing on technological advancements and developing cloud-based solutions to gain a competitive edge. Goldman Sachs, for example, has launched the Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data, which provides cloud-based data and analytics solutions to financial institutions.

In October 2022, FMI Corporation acquired SLATE Partners LLC, a boutique investment bank, to strengthen its M&A skills and industry experience in building goods, facilities services, and contractor services, as well as its role as an advisor to private equity firms and family offices. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to various factors, including the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, rising investments in emerging economies, and favorable government policies.

The global investment banking trading services market is segmented as -

1) By Service Type: Equity Underwriting And Debt Underwriting Services, Trading And Related Services, Financial Advisory, Other Service Types

2) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Vertical

The Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report provides growth prospects for the forecast period. The report offers insights into the market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends for key players in the industry along with an analysis of their market share, revenue, and strategies.

