Non-ablative Dermal Lasers Market Size To Hit US$ 2.8 Billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures for the treatment of skin-related conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles, among others, has led the global non-ablative dermal lasers market to reach US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. According to Persistence Market Research, the market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Non-ablative Dermal Lasers Market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.8 billion by the end of 2033.



Non-ablative lasers are becoming a preferred treatment option for various skin conditions due to their effectiveness and minimal invasiveness. Patients are increasingly seeking treatments that require minimal downtime and have fewer side effects, leading to an increase in demand for non-ablative dermal lasers.

Technological advancements in the field of non-ablative lasers are expected to drive market growth further. Development of laser systems that provide more precise and effective treatment options is expected to contribute to the market's growth. Further, the rising disposable income of people worldwide has led to an increase in demand for laser treatments. Availability of advanced laser technologies at affordable prices is also contributing to market growth.

Leading market players such as Alma Lasers, Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are committed to providing innovative and effective laser systems that meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers. With their focus on research and development, they aim to continue providing advanced solutions that drive the growth of the non-ablative lasers market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global non-ablative dermal lasers market is expected to reach a size of US$ 2.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Solid-state lasers held a market share of 93.9% in 2022.

By application, hair removal accounted for a share of 19.4% of the global market in 2022.

Dermatology & cosmetic clinics held a market share of 69.5% in 2022.

The United States market for non-ablative dermal lasers was valued at US$ 735.5 billion in 2022.

“Combination of technological advancements and integration of non-ablative laser treatments with other cosmetic procedures will create significant growth opportunities non-ablative dermal laser manufacturers over the coming years,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Important Key Players for Alma Lasers, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Fotona, Lumenis Ltd., Sciton Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Candela, Venus Concept, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Lutronic Corporation, Quanta System S.p.A., Beijing Nubway S&T Co., Ltd., Cosmed Group, Wontech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. And more

In response to the growing competition and consumers’ expectations, manufacturers of non-ablative dermal lasers are taking various initiatives, such as increasing their research and development expenditures, partnering with other companies, and collaborating with research institutions, to develop novel and affordable products.

In May 2021, Cutera released the Secret RF Microneedling device, which uses radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture.

In July 2021, Syneron Candela acquired Ellipse, a manufacturer of non-ablative lasers for hair removal and skin rejuvenation.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the non-ablative dermal lasers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2015 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research is based on product (solid-state lasers {diode lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, Er:YAG lasers}, pulsed dye lasers), application (hair removal, facial rejuvenation, tattoo removal, scar treatment, skin cancer, psoriasis, vitiligo, varicose veins, actinic keratosis, wound treatment, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology & cosmetic clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

