Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%

The global cut flowers market was valued at USD 36.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2022-2027.

Cut flowers are characterized as having been removed from the plant holding them and may frequently include some stem and leaf. Usually, it is taken out of the plant for aesthetic reasons.

Common applications include garlands, wreaths, and vase arrangements. There is a sizable global floral business for cut flowers, but many home gardeners also collect flowers from their gardens.



Market Drivers



The increase in demand for cut flowers has been increasing steadily in recent years. This is due to several factors, including the rising interest in special occasions like weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries as well as the rising standard of living in industrialized nations.



Furthermore, as the demand for cut flowers market continues to rapidly grow, so does the need for growers to produce more flowers. As a result, the market for cut flowers has experienced a boom and a large influx of new farmers.



Market Restraints



Sometimes not all growers can meet the growing demand for cut flowers. This is so because cultivating cut flowers calls for a great deal of expertise and knowledge. There are also several other challenges that growers face, such as pests and diseases.



Market Segmentation



By Flower Type

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum

Gerbera

Others

By Application

Home

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Florists

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

