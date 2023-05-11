English French Dutch

Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory release

11 May 2023, 5.45 pm

Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 May 2023. All proposed agenda items were approved.



The minutes of the meetings can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels, Dutch speaking department

www.kinepolis.com/corporate - companysecretary@kinepolis.com

