Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting
Regulatory release
11 May 2023, 5.45 pm
Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 May 2023. All proposed agenda items were approved.
The minutes of the meetings can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.
