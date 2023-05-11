Global Gaming Peripheral Market Forecast to 2027: Rise in Technological Improvements in Video Gaming Peripherals Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming peripheral Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gaming peripheral market was valued at USD $4.2 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD $ 7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.05%.

Gaming peripherals are mostly made for computer gaming. There are many kinds of gaming peripherals on the market, including gamepads, virtual reality equipment, joysticks, and keyboard mice. The use of gaming accessories enhances the video game playing experience.



Market Drivers



The primary factor projected to fuel the growth of the global gaming peripheral market is the rise in technological improvements in video gaming peripherals.

Also, the growing global popularity of video games like League of Legends, Heroes of Storm, and e-Sports will benefit market expansion. Also, a rise in the popularity of several gaming accessories like the Joystick, Virtual Reality Devices, Gaming Mouse, Gaming Headsets, Gamepad Controllers, and Gaming Keyboards among professional and ardent gamers worldwide would spur market expansion throughout the projection period. Also, the market will develop as more people use the internet and as the number of casual and professional gamers rises.



Market Restraints



The main factor likely to hinder the growth of the global gaming peripheral market is the high cost of gaming peripheral equipment. Also, the rise in health problems linked to internet and video games will have an impact on market expansion.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Virtual Reality Devices

Gaming Mouse

Gaming Headsets

Gamepads Controllers

Gaming Keyboards

JoyStick

By Device Type

PC (Desktops/ Laptops)

Gaming Consoles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

