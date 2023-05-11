Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (iOS, Android, Others), By Device (Smartphone, Wearable, Tablets), By Indication (Obesity, Cardiovascular Health, Diabetes, Mental Health)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market is estimated to reach over USD 13.79 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The lifestyle diseases management apps market is growing due to rising smartphone usage worldwide and quickening technological development. The sector is also growing due to increased data usage, wider internet use, and increased promotional offers such as subscription discounts. The operational model of the fitness business is about to undergo a significant transformation in the forecast period due to advancements in information technology.







The fitness apps follow users' daily routines and offer personalized nutrition, exercise, walking, and sleep cycle plans without machinery or equipment. They also leverage emerging technologies for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other new innovative technologies. The application monitors human activity round-the-clock. As a result, it is the finest method for monitoring health issues with a limited amount of human involvement.

Recent Developments:

• In November 2022, The world's most user-friendly, complete digital mental health platform provider, Headspace Health, just announced a novel product experience that blends Ginger's elite coaching, counselling, and psychiatric services with Headspace's top-notch meditation and mindfulness products. The new experience gives workers access to high-quality, centralized mental health and well-being care, as well as a supporting platform that reduces the complexity and administrative burden on employers.

• In Sept 2022, MyFitnessPal has announced strategies to provide access to nutrition and fitness education, personalised health insights, tools, and technology to help at-risk Americans nationwide eat healthier, increase physical activity, and reduce the impact of diet-related diseases in conjunction with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The company will provide one million premium memberships, coordinate grassroots efforts, and develop programming to improve America's health in collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

List of Prominent Players in the Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market:

• MyFitnessPal

• Noom Inc.

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Azumio, Inc.

• Lifesum

• Sleep Cycle

• Headspace

• HealthifyMe

• Nudge Coach





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

From the beginning of the twenty-first century, substantial digital innovations have occurred across a variety of industries. Most organizations, from e-commerce to healthcare, profit from rapidly evolving technology. The fitness industry is one of the most recent arrivals. It has historically stressed highly tailored face-to-face interactions, lagging behind technologies.

Gym-goers and other health-conscious individuals continue to research the advantages of digitization and expect service providers to follow suit. Given that there are more than 6.3 billion smartphone users globally, the growth of the mobile app industry should come as no surprise. It seems that it would only slow down for a while, given that smartphone adoption and app usage are expanding significantly. Our daily lives have changed dramatically as a result of mobile applications. As a result, the use of fitness apps has been increasing.

Challenges:

Because they store patients' personal information and health reports, healthcare apps have a number of privacy concerns. Hence, hospitals' use of direct data access to manage all system data is quite risky. Also, users are becoming increasingly concerned that their digital data is being exploited without their permission. The government has passed a number of rules to safeguard the information that healthcare facilities receive. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), which contains various rules on the security and confidentiality of information, is one of the necessary laws. In the present era, the security of personal data and systems is a requirement for healthcare applications.

Regional Trends:

Due to the rising adoption of smartphones and smart wearables, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Data from The Mobile Economy 2020, GSMA predicts that by 2025, there will be 3 billion unique mobile subscriptions in Asia Pacific, up from 2.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated that factors, including the rising obesity rate, rising healthcare costs, and improvements in IT infrastructure, would spur businesses and government agencies to develop new models for exercise regimens. According to a World Economic Forum article, India had approximately 156% growth in the number of fitness and health mobile apps installed or 58 million new members.





Segmentation of Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market:

By Platform-

• iOS

• Android

• Others

By Device-

• Smartphone

• Wearable

• Tablets

By Indication-

• Obesity

• Cardiovascular Health

• Diabetes

• Mental Health

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

