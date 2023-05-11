Neuronic and Santa Clara University partner to develop next-gen neurotech for photobiomodulation guided by real-time brain activity

Integrating photobiomodulation with neurofeedback will revolutionize treatment of brain disorders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronic, a multi-national company focused on light therapy technology, and Santa Clara University (SCU) in Silicon Valley, has announced a partnership to develop a research project to study photobiomodulation (PBM) guided by real-time brain activity, which will be led by Dr. Julia A. Scott and Dr. Sally Wood.

This is a timely collaboration, as the prevalence of brain injuries and neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and long-COVID neurological injury, is increasing, and it’s estimated that 139 million people will suffer from dementia by 2050.

To address this concern, the research team plans to improve the efficacy of PBM delivery, a non-invasive therapy that uses near-infrared light to pass through the skin and activate molecules that improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and increase cellular energy.

The researchers hope that their findings will pave the way for more conclusive evidence regarding the effectiveness of PBM for brain injury and neurodegenerative conditions. Further, they envision a future where clinicians can tailor treatments to the individual needs of each patient through the use of real-time electroencephalogram (EEG) data, thereby optimizing results. To achieve this goal, the team will conduct small-scale studies of the device on healthy adults to assess the effects of PBM on brain activity and evaluate protocol designs.

As Liam Pingree, co-founder of Neuronic, stated, “This partnership brings together the expertise of Neuronic and a leading university to revolutionize brain health.” Moreover, this collaboration offers valuable opportunities for students to participate in cutting-edge research and make meaningful contributions to the field. Dr. Julia Scott adds, “We are excited for the opportunity to contribute to the development of safe and effective interventions for brain health that can reach a wider population who are struggling with brain injury and neurodegeneration.”

Neuronic plans to integrate the findings from this research project into their next PBM device generation, with the ultimate goal of improving the efficacy of PBM and increasing its acceptance as a therapeutic option.

About Santa Clara University’s Healthcare Innovation and Design Program

Established in 2017, the Healthcare Innovation and Design program is Santa Clara University’s on-campus hub to empower students and faculty from all majors to address complex challenges in healthcare. In collaboration with Silicon Valley healthcare and biotech companies, as well as foundations that address healthcare disparities, the program promotes academic growth through real-world applications and personal impact. Through its partnerships, the program exposes students to the 21st century’s most urgent healthcare challenges and trains them to develop innovative technologies and services that will revolutionize various areas of healthcare.

